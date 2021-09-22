WWE Shuts Down Their Official Japan Website

WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website.

A statement on the website reads:

As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official website (wwe.co.jp) will be closed. We will continue to deliver WWE information in Japanese from the following SNS accounts.

WWE Japanese Official Twitter

WWE Japanese Official Instagram

WWE Japanese Official Facebook

As a result, the contact point for inquiries in Japanese will also be closed. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and understanding.

Thank you for your patronage over the years.

We look forward to your continued enjoyment of WWE.