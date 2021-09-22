WWE Superstar Reportedly Requests Release

WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha.

The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities as the reason he wants to leave the company.

Metalik signed with WWE back in 2016 as part of the cruiserweight division and went on to join the Lucha House Party, but hasn't really had a significant role in the company.

His current contract expires in 2023 so it will be interesting to see if WWE grants his release.

Gran Metalik vs. Cesaro: SmackDown, Sept. 18, 2020.