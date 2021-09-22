WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW To Introduce A Secondary Women’s Title?
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2021
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt.
Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secondary women’s championship being added to the company, which is being speculated as a Women’s Tag Team Titles.
A Trio’s title being has also been rumored for a long time now but hasn't yet appeared on AEW television.
