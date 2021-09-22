CM Punk: "I think Hogan is a piece of sh*t."

I can count at least six business metrics that have seen a sizable bump since CM Punk joined AEW.

AEW Senior Vice President Chris Harrington has stated on social media that there are "at least six business metrics that have seen a sizable bump since CM Punk joined AEW."

Throwing my name in the hat with someone like Steve Austin, who arguably is the biggest star the business has ever seen. A lot of this is subjective. You can make the argument that Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin. Then you look at business periods and eras and box office receipts and all that other stuff. I think Hogan is a piece of shit, so obviously I'm like 'Steve Austin, yeah.' What it feels like, I don't have the words to describe. I know what I feel like is, I want to help everyone on the AEW roster fucking get there."

"It's like the kids say, there is levels to this, and you don't know until you ascend to those levels. One of the things I've always hated about the wrestling business is it seems that people -- there are exceptions to the rule, some people are good about it -- there have always been people who have gotten to a certain level and they are almost taught, and the culture is fostered for them to believe that they need to make sure nobody else gets to that level. They don't want anyone to 'steal their spot.'

CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feels he's one of the top stars in wrestling.

» More News From This Feed

Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam From NYC

AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the final announced card: - CM Punk live interview - MJF[...] Sep 22 - AEW will present their special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Below is the final announced card: - CM Punk live interview - MJF[...]

WWE TLC 2021 Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed. PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December 19, 2021. The venue and location for the show has[...] Sep 22 - The 2021 Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view date has now been revealed. PWInsider is reporting the big event will take place on December 19, 2021. The venue and location for the show has[...]

WWE Shuts Down Their Official Japan Website

WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads: As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official we[...] Sep 22 - WWE recently dissolved their division in Japan, and now they have decided to close their WWE Japan official website. A statement on the website reads: As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official we[...]

WWE Superstar Reportedly Requests Release

WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities as the reason he wants to leave the company. Meta[...] Sep 22 - WWE Superstar Gran Metalik has reportedly asked for his release, according to Mas Lucha. The story notes that Metalik sights a lack of opportunities as the reason he wants to leave the company. Meta[...]

AEW To Introduce A Secondary Women’s Title?

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secondary women’s championship being added to the[...] Sep 22 - Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting rumors of a new AEW title belt. Zarian noted that he has heard about a possible secondary women’s championship being added to the[...]

CM Punk: "I think Hogan is a piece of sh*t."

CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feels he's one of the top stars in wrestling. "It's[...] Sep 22 - CM Punk recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he discussed the massive pops he has been getting with his AEW entrances, and how he feels he's one of the top stars in wrestling. "It's[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Other Wrestling Promotions Being Interested In Signing Her

Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies reach out to me, but the only company that I want[...] Sep 22 - Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her. “I had a few companies reach out to me, but the only company that I want[...]

NXT Reportedly Nixed Segment On Latest Episode

Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an edgier product, some of the specifics have been br[...] Sep 22 - Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand. Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an edgier product, some of the specifics have been br[...]

Warhorse Confirmed For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW put out a press rel[...] Sep 22 - Major League Wrestling has announced that cult-favorite Warhorse will be making his MLW on the October 2nd Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW put out a press rel[...]

WWE Asked Bryan Danielson Not To Do "Yes" Chants In AEW

During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a request of WWE before he debuted. “So I h[...] Sep 22 - During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a request of WWE before he debuted. “So I h[...]

Booker T Says MJF Is The Best Promo In Wrestling Today

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrestling industry today. “I can’t lie t[...] Sep 22 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrestling industry today. “I can’t lie t[...]

Bruce Prichard Thinks Wrestling Fans Are Too Critical

Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believes fans should be less critical and more accepting[...] Sep 22 - Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believes fans should be less critical and more accepting[...]

AEW Announces Support Of National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month throughout the month of September. [...] Sep 22 - All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month throughout the month of September. [...]

Rob Van Dam Elaborates On Dark Side Of The Ring Comments

Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to elaborate on some of his comments made during the now-infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring. “Just watched DSOTR. Heavy. Some insight[...] Sep 22 - Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to elaborate on some of his comments made during the now-infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring. “Just watched DSOTR. Heavy. Some insight[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results [September 21st, 2021]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 21st, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: The Debut of NXT 2.0 We get a video package that show[...] Sep 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 21st, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: The Debut of NXT 2.0 We get a video package that show[...]

AEW Dark Results (September 21st 2021)

AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us that this is Wardlow's world so let's get straight to[...] Sep 21 - AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us that this is Wardlow's world so let's get straight to[...]

Edgier WWE NXT 2.0 Product Coming Soon?

WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to the brand moving forward. The report reveals Vince[...] Sep 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to the brand moving forward. The report reveals Vince[...]

Triple H Comments On Recent Cardiac Event

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recent heart surgery on Twitter. Triple H tweeted and [...] Sep 21 - WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recent heart surgery on Twitter. Triple H tweeted and [...]

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Didn't Return With The Final Countdown

Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he answered a question many fans have been wondering: why hasn't he used The Final Countdown in AEW? “Tony and I talked about a coupl[...] Sep 21 - Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he answered a question many fans have been wondering: why hasn't he used The Final Countdown in AEW? “Tony and I talked about a coupl[...]

Alexa Bliss To Dave Meltzer: "Stop lying."

During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground segment between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. [...] Sep 21 - During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground segment between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. [...]

Tetsuya Naito Injured, Removed From G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his first match in the G1 Glimax 31 against Zack Sab[...] Sep 21 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his first match in the G1 Glimax 31 against Zack Sab[...]

Brandi Rhodes Says Fans Will Get To See What She Does On A Day-To-Day Basis

Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and more of her role in AEW and what she does day-to-[...] Sep 21 - Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and more of her role in AEW and what she does day-to-[...]

EC3 Explains Why He Feels His Loyalty To WWE Was Not Rewarded

Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that he used to work there. “There was I gues[...] Sep 21 - Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that he used to work there. “There was I gues[...]

AEW Encourages Fans To Use Mass Transit While Traveling To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Tomorrow

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York due to heightened[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York due to heightened[...]