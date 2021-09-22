Ruby Soho Talks Other Wrestling Promotions Being Interested In Signing Her
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 22, 2021
Ruby Soho was interviewed by TSN, where she spoke about how other wrestling promotions were interested in signing her.
“I had a few companies reach out to me, but the only company that I wanted to go to, the only company I felt like was the best fit for me was AEW and it wasn’t a matter of ‘Oh, I’m gonna get there,’ it was a matter of ‘Oh, I hope I can get there.’ I hope they’ll allow me to be a part of their roster."
Ruby had some positive words for her upcoming opponent of Britt Baker.
"She is really, truly, incredibly talented. One of the things that I’ve envied a lot about her is, regardless of whether or not she was injured and on the shelf or healthy, she was always [still] talking and making herself known and improving. Every time she’s stepped into the ring thereafter, I’ve seen improvement from her. I’ve known her long before AEW and long before I went to WWE. I knew her from the indies when she first started and to see the growth from her is very impressive.”
