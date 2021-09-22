WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Reportedly Nixed Segment On Latest Episode

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 22, 2021

Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was the second week of the new vision for the brand.

Following the reports that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be an edgier product, some of the specifics have been brought up in another report by Fightful.

Previous character points like Josh Briggs alcohol-related imagery were previously shot down, but that has now changed. There were also some female recruits that were slated for a backstage segment that was ultimately removed from the plans for the show.

NXT's ratings have benefited thus far for the first 2.0 show, but we're still waiting to see how the second show did.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #nxt
