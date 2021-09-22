Danielson visibly nods his head along with the fans when they do it, but doesn't engage himself in the chants.

“So I had a great conversation with Kevin Dunn with WWE before I debuted with AEW. I was very upfront with WWE about, ‘Okay, I want to let you guys know I’m leaving. This is my debut date’ and all that kind of stuff. They asked me, politely, to respect their intellectual property, even some of the things that couldn’t be legally enforced. I’m trying my best to do that.”

During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a request of WWE before he debuted.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Asked Bryan Danielson Not To Do "Yes" Chants In AEW

During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a [...] Sep 22 - During an appearance on 'Rasslin w/ Brandon F. Walker, Bryan Danielson explained why he hasn't been doing the "Yes!" chants in AEW: it was actually a [...]

Booker T Says MJF Is The Best Promo In Wrestling Today

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrest[...] Sep 22 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he revealed that he believes All Elite Wrestling star MJF is the best promo in the professional wrest[...]

Bruce Prichard Thinks Wrestling Fans Are Too Critical

Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believ[...] Sep 22 - Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believ[...]

AEW Announces Support Of National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Aw[...] Sep 22 - All Elite Wrestling has entered into another charitable endeavor by helping raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Childhood Cancer Aw[...]

Rob Van Dam Elaborates On Dark Side Of The Ring Comments

Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to elaborate on some of his comments made during the now-infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring.[...] Sep 22 - Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to elaborate on some of his comments made during the now-infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring.[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results [September 21st, 2021]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 21st, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: The [...] Sep 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 21st, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: The [...]

AEW Dark Results (September 21st 2021)

AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us tha[...] Sep 21 - AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us tha[...]

Edgier WWE NXT 2.0 Product Coming Soon?

WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to t[...] Sep 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to t[...]

Triple H Comments On Recent Cardiac Event

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recen[...] Sep 21 - WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recen[...]

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Didn't Return With The Final Countdown

Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he answered a question many fans have been wondering: why hasn't he used The Final Countdown[...] Sep 21 - Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he answered a question many fans have been wondering: why hasn't he used The Final Countdown[...]

Alexa Bliss To Dave Meltzer: "Stop lying."

During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground s[...] Sep 21 - During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground s[...]

Tetsuya Naito Injured, Removed From G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during hi[...] Sep 21 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during hi[...]

Brandi Rhodes Says Fans Will Get To See What She Does On A Day-To-Day Basis

Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and[...] Sep 21 - Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and[...]

EC3 Explains Why He Feels His Loyalty To WWE Was Not Rewarded

Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that[...] Sep 21 - Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that[...]

AEW Encourages Fans To Use Mass Transit While Traveling To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Tomorrow

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from[...]

AEW Headed To Kansas City and Minneapolis In November

All Elite Wrestling has announced two new events for the month of November. The events in question are an episode of Dynamite on November 3rd in Kans[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has announced two new events for the month of November. The events in question are an episode of Dynamite on November 3rd in Kans[...]

Bryan Danielson Thanks WWE and Vince McMahon Before AEW Debut

Just one day before he makes his AEW Dynamite debut against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson has put out a colu[...] Sep 21 - Just one day before he makes his AEW Dynamite debut against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson has put out a colu[...]

The Miz Shares Thoughts On Dancing With The Stars Performance

The Miz made his debut for Dancing With The Stars on last night's episode, which was the season premiere. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to[...] Sep 21 - The Miz made his debut for Dancing With The Stars on last night's episode, which was the season premiere. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to[...]

AEW Dark (9/21/2021) Lineup Preview For Tonight's Show

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight's edition of AEW Dark, which you can read below. Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson Big Swol[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight's edition of AEW Dark, which you can read below. Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson Big Swol[...]

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty Announced For MLW Opera Cup Tournament

Major League Wrestling has announced that former WWE NXT wrestler Bobby Fish will face the newly signed AEW talent Lee Moriarty in an opening round ma[...] Sep 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that former WWE NXT wrestler Bobby Fish will face the newly signed AEW talent Lee Moriarty in an opening round ma[...]

FOX To Air WWE King Of The Ring Preview Special

It was previously reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio that WWE would begin the returning King of the Ring and first-ever Queen of the Ring tour[...] Sep 21 - It was previously reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio that WWE would begin the returning King of the Ring and first-ever Queen of the Ring tour[...]

WATCH: "Escape The Undertaker" Trailer

It was previously reported that WWE and Netflix are teaming up to put out a film called Escape The Undertaker, featuring the Deadman himself and The N[...] Sep 21 - It was previously reported that WWE and Netflix are teaming up to put out a film called Escape The Undertaker, featuring the Deadman himself and The N[...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Future Goals In WWE, How Long She Thinks She Has Left

Rhea Ripley was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she discussed her future goals in WWE. "It’s hard to picture because everyt[...] Sep 21 - Rhea Ripley was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she discussed her future goals in WWE. "It’s hard to picture because everyt[...]

Cesaro Reveals His One Regret With Roman Reigns Feud

Cesaro was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character, where he discussed a regret he has about his feud with Roman Reigns: he wishes it could have been[...] Sep 21 - Cesaro was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character, where he discussed a regret he has about his feud with Roman Reigns: he wishes it could have been[...]