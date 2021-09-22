Bruce Prichard Thinks Wrestling Fans Are Too Critical

Bruce Prichard took to his Something To Wrestle podcast to criticize the way fans take in wrestling in this current generation, stating that he believes fans should be less critical and more accepting of what they see.

“Be in the moment.” “If you’ve got to critique and criticize everything that you watch and everything you hear, I want to get lost and entertainment is to be entertained. You want to be entertained and lost in a moment and lost in time. [Analyzing everything] strips all the fun away. You can watch something and go, ‘hey man, maybe that wasn’t what I liked tonight.’ I just always think, take it in the moment. And even in 2021, we look at everything in such a different lens.”

Prichard also spoke about the phenomenon of people reading spoilers, and believes it isn't as prevelent as some people believe.