AEW Dark Results (September 21st 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Sep 21, 2021

AEW Dark is here. Filmed in The All Elite Zone in Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida. We open this show with a quick Wardlow promo who reminds us that this is Wardlow's world so let's get straight to the action with Taz & Excalibur.

Wardlow defeated JDX via Referee Stoppage (2:48)

Wardlow backs his words up from before in this one as he puts JDX away without breaking a sweat. Wardlow hits 5 powerbombs in a row at one point before he puts him down with the Casualty of War.

Big Swole defeated Allie Katch via Pinfall (2:08)

Allie Katch finally makes her way onto AEW Dark from the indies and looks impressive early on against Big Swole but with the crowd behind her, Swole soon fights back and eventually picks up the win with a version of the Dirty Dancing. Hopefully this won't be a one and done for Allie.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) via Pinfall (7:14)

Santana and Ortiz look better than ever right now. Their speed and variation of offence is too much for Chaos Project as they get the win here after a nice match. They hit their double team inverted Suplex for the pin.

Joey Janela w/ Kayla Rossi defeated Dillon McQueen via Pinfall (2:43)

This is a good, even match until Joey dumps McQueen out of the ring with a low bridge and distracts the referee while Kayla Rossi attacks Dillon on the outside. Once she rolls him back in, Joey gets the win with the Death Valley Driver.

Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay & -1 defeated Marina Tucker via Pinfall (3:48)

The debuting Marina Tucker does put Tay Conti in a little bit of trouble but it doesn't last long as the fiery Brazilian woman gets the win with the DD-Tay after the Tay-KO and three pump kicks in a row.

Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson w/ Dustin Rhodes defeated Luke Curtis & Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (4:21)

A nice little win here for Lee and Brock as they pick up the victory after Lee hits the Frog Splash. Both Johnson and Anderson looked fantastic as they continue their fledgling careers.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated Stallion Rogers & Anthony Greene via Pinfall (10:26)

FTR get frustrated early on in this one by Stallion Rogers and Anthony Greene, who are a much sterner challenge than Dax and Cash were expecting, clearly. This pattern continues throughout the entire match as Rogers and Greene reverse everything FTR throw at them and have them down for some really close two counts. Sooner or later though, all that experience was going to show and after a long match by Dark standards, FTR get the win when Cash Wheeler hits the Backbreaker and a huge Suplex/Slam on Stallion Rogers. Great match and a real surprise here. Worth the watch if you missed it!

The Bunny w/ The Butcher & The Blade defeated Xtina Kay via Pinfall (3:17)

A nice quick win for The Bunny here as we go back to a normal Dark match after the marathon match beforehand. Bunny takes Xtina Kay Down The Rabbit Hole to get the pin.

Lance Archer defeated Marcus Kross via Pinfall (1:47)

This might as well have been Lance Archer vs Yoshihiku (Google it if you don't know) the way that Archer throws around Marcus Kross like an empty tracksuit. Archer hits the Blackout when he's finished playing with his prey. Mox and Eddie could be in trouble at Grand Slam.

The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) w/ 10 & -1 defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Pretty Peter Avalon) w/ JD Drake & Cezar Bononi via Pinfall (5:24)

If you watch BTE, you know this is basically a match for the affections of Leva Bates as Peter Avalon and Alex Reynolds find themselves on opposite sides of the ring. Looks like she'll be staying with Reynolds though as he picks up the pin on Avalon after the Dark Order men hit their combination offence finisher.

Daniel Garcia w/2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Alan “5” Angels via Submission (10:21)

This match is fantastic. Both men are excellent young wrestlers with a lot of upsides and this could be a match we see a lot in AEW over the next few years. We get a lot of mat wrestling of which both men are very accomplished with neither of them getting much momentum before being cut off by the other. That is until the outside interference of 2point0 get Garcia the upper hand and he keeps Angels on the mat for a good while with some nice offence. Angels gets back into it though and seems to have the win with the Koji Clutch but Matt Lee jumps up on the ring and Jeff Parker rakes 5 in the eyes to break the hold and Garcia picks up the win with a Scorpion Death Lock. Another one well worth the watch.

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto) defeated Darian Bengston, Cole Karter, & Sean Maluta via Pinfall (3:42)

Comoroto and Solo look fantastic in this squash match. They do all of the work before QT comes in and gets the pin after a Diamond Cutter.

Colt Cabana w/ Evil Uno & -1 defeated JD Drake w/ Pretty Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall (7:14)

A fun match if not a spectacular one here. Both men get their moments, as do all the men on the outside but eventually Cabana gets the win with the Moonsault after JD Drake misses his own!

Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Bronson via Pinfall (7:51)

Eddie Kingston gets the impressive victory against the giant Bear Bronson here. Both men look great as Eddie's heart is on show along with Bronson's strength but Eddie gets the win after hitting two backfists. Another match well worth watching as Kingston heads into a war with Suzuki and Archer.

After the match, Eddie talks briefly about the match tomorrow but gets attacked by Lance Archer to go off the air with the referees trying to pull them apart.

Well, that was a longer episode than it needed to be. We're getting an extra hour on Rampage already so we didn't need an extra hour almost on Dark as well. But, with that being said, there were a lot of good matches here. I'll be back for Dynamite tomorrow. Until then, catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios!

 


