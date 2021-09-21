Edgier WWE NXT 2.0 Product Coming Soon?

WWE NXT 2.0 launched last week with a fresh look and format and according to a new report from Fightful there could soon be more big changes to the brand moving forward.

The report reveals Vince McMahon has given the go-ahead for the brand to target the 18-34 demographic with support from USA Network. It could see "in-ring work and aggression to harsher language and the like."

Additionally, the report notes that "more lenience on female character gear" has been talked about but there are currently no specifics on what that would entail.

The company wants the brand to "keep up with current affairs with promos and character verbiage."

We will have to see if any of these ideas come to fruition.