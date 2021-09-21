Triple H Comments On Recent Cardiac Event

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque has posted his first public comments since his recent heart surgery on Twitter.

Triple H tweeted and said he is doing well and thanked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and everyone else at NXT.

"I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon"