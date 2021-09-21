AEW Encourages Fans To Use Mass Transit While Traveling To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Tomorrow

Due to heightened security and covid protocols you can avoid delays, by arriving early, it will be worth it!!

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release encouraging fans to use mass transit while traveling to tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York due to heightened security and COVID protocols.

Alexa Bliss To Dave Meltzer: "Stop lying."

During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground segment between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. [...] Sep 21 - During a Wrestler Observer Radio broadcast, Dave Meltzer claimed that 1,500 fans left the building and went home during the Alexa’s Playground segment between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. [...]

Tetsuya Naito Injured, Removed From G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his first match in the G1 Glimax 31 against Zack Sab[...] Sep 21 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has unfortunately reported this morning that former IWGP Heavyweight champion Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his first match in the G1 Glimax 31 against Zack Sab[...]

Brandi Rhodes Says Fans Will Get To See What She Does On A Day-To-Day Basis

Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and more of her role in AEW and what she does day-to-[...] Sep 21 - Not everyone knows that AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has a Master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami, but more and more of her role in AEW and what she does day-to-[...]

EC3 Explains Why He Feels His Loyalty To WWE Was Not Rewarded

Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that he used to work there. “There was I gues[...] Sep 21 - Ring of Honor's EC3 was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where he spoke about having what he calls a "blind allegiance" to WWE at the time that he used to work there. “There was I gues[...]

AEW Encourages Fans To Use Mass Transit While Traveling To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Tomorrow

AEW Headed To Kansas City and Minneapolis In November

All Elite Wrestling has announced two new events for the month of November. The events in question are an episode of Dynamite on November 3rd in Kansas City, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena, and then an[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has announced two new events for the month of November. The events in question are an episode of Dynamite on November 3rd in Kansas City, MO at the Cable Dahmer Arena, and then an[...]

Bryan Danielson Thanks WWE and Vince McMahon Before AEW Debut

Just one day before he makes his AEW Dynamite debut against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson has put out a column published by The Players' Tribune simply titled[...] Sep 21 - Just one day before he makes his AEW Dynamite debut against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson has put out a column published by The Players' Tribune simply titled[...]

The Miz Shares Thoughts On Dancing With The Stars Performance

The Miz made his debut for Dancing With The Stars on last night's episode, which was the season premiere. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to post his thoughts on how it went. "Last night [...] Sep 21 - The Miz made his debut for Dancing With The Stars on last night's episode, which was the season premiere. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to post his thoughts on how it went. "Last night [...]

AEW Dark (9/21/2021) Lineup Preview For Tonight's Show

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight's edition of AEW Dark, which you can read below. Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson Big Swole vs. Allie Katch The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay FTR vs[...] Sep 21 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight's edition of AEW Dark, which you can read below. Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson Big Swole vs. Allie Katch The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay FTR vs[...]

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty Announced For MLW Opera Cup Tournament

Major League Wrestling has announced that former WWE NXT wrestler Bobby Fish will face the newly signed AEW talent Lee Moriarty in an opening round match for the Opera Cup tournament. More informatio[...] Sep 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that former WWE NXT wrestler Bobby Fish will face the newly signed AEW talent Lee Moriarty in an opening round match for the Opera Cup tournament. More informatio[...]

FOX To Air WWE King Of The Ring Preview Special

It was previously reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio that WWE would begin the returning King of the Ring and first-ever Queen of the Ring tournaments on the October 8th episode of Friday Night[...] Sep 21 - It was previously reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio that WWE would begin the returning King of the Ring and first-ever Queen of the Ring tournaments on the October 8th episode of Friday Night[...]

WATCH: "Escape The Undertaker" Trailer

It was previously reported that WWE and Netflix are teaming up to put out a film called Escape The Undertaker, featuring the Deadman himself and The New Day trying to make their way through a series o[...] Sep 21 - It was previously reported that WWE and Netflix are teaming up to put out a film called Escape The Undertaker, featuring the Deadman himself and The New Day trying to make their way through a series o[...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Future Goals In WWE, How Long She Thinks She Has Left

Rhea Ripley was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she discussed her future goals in WWE. "It’s hard to picture because everything can change so drastically and so quickly. I w[...] Sep 21 - Rhea Ripley was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she discussed her future goals in WWE. "It’s hard to picture because everything can change so drastically and so quickly. I w[...]

Cesaro Reveals His One Regret With Roman Reigns Feud

Cesaro was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character, where he discussed a regret he has about his feud with Roman Reigns: he wishes it could have been in front of fans. “Do you know what I wa[...] Sep 21 - Cesaro was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character, where he discussed a regret he has about his feud with Roman Reigns: he wishes it could have been in front of fans. “Do you know what I wa[...]

Taylor Rust Reveals He Almost Retired From Wrestling In 2012

Taylor Rust (formerly Tyler Rust in WWE NXT), recently appeared on the ROH Strong podcast, in which he revealed that he almost quit the professional wrestling industry back in 2012 following a failed [...] Sep 21 - Taylor Rust (formerly Tyler Rust in WWE NXT), recently appeared on the ROH Strong podcast, in which he revealed that he almost quit the professional wrestling industry back in 2012 following a failed [...]

Roman Reigns Defeats Bobby Lashley and Big E in Triple Threat Main Event on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match after scoring the pinfal[...] Sep 20 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match after scoring the pinfal[...]

Jeff Hardy Defeats Sheamus on Raw to Enter U.S. Title Match at Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Championship Match at Extreme Rules. It will now be[...] Sep 20 - Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Championship Match at Extreme Rules. It will now be[...]

Bronson Reed Says He's In Talks With Major Promotions

Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in talks with the major promotions. I can’t say a[...] Sep 20 - Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in talks with the major promotions. I can’t say a[...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Tamina & Natalya on Raw

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka to capture the titles. [...] Sep 20 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka to capture the titles. [...]

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. You're looking at TONS of potential in this n[...] Sep 20 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. You're looking at TONS of potential in this n[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Nia Jax by Submission on Raw, Injures Nia's Arm After the Match

"The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking Nia unconscious with the Kirifuda Clutch. After th[...] Sep 20 - "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking Nia unconscious with the Kirifuda Clutch. After th[...]

Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles on Monday Night Raw

One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles with an RKO. No chance @TheGiantOmos w[...] Sep 20 - One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles with an RKO. No chance @TheGiantOmos w[...]

Huge Triple Threat Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

WWE has just announced that tonight's episode of Raw is going to feature a huge Triple Threat Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E and former WWE Champion Bobby [...] Sep 20 - WWE has just announced that tonight's episode of Raw is going to feature a huge Triple Threat Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E and former WWE Champion Bobby [...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @natalieevamarie ... and @Doudrop loves every secon[...] Sep 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @natalieevamarie ... and @Doudrop loves every secon[...]