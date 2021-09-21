Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty Announced For MLW Opera Cup Tournament

Major League Wrestling has announced that former WWE NXT wrestler Bobby Fish will face the newly signed AEW talent Lee Moriarty in an opening round match for the Opera Cup tournament.

More information is available in MLW's official press release.

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty set for FIGHTLAND in Philly

First-time ever clash signed for Opera Cup opening round

MLW Fightland Tickets Available NOW at MLW2300.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

For the first-time ever Bobby Fish will wrestle Lee Moriarty and it goes down in the opening round of the oldest wrestling tournament in history: the Opera Cup.

Boasting to have the most educated feet in the fight game, Bobby Fish makes his much-anticipated MLW debut October 2 in Philadelphia. Winning titles from Japan to stateside, Fish is a world class grappler and dangerous veteran who looks to make a statement as he begins a new chapter in his storied career.

Standing across the ring from Fish is the master of TAIGASTYLE, the promising young Lee Moriarty. The Pittsburgh prodigy has wowed fans and overwhelmed adversaries with his blend of grappling and explosive agility, incorporating lucha attacks into his growing arsenal.

But who will advance to the Opera Cup semi-finals and get one step closer to holding the Opera Cup in victory?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at https://www.MLW2300.com.