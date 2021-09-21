Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Future Goals In WWE, How Long She Thinks She Has Left

Rhea Ripley was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast, where she discussed her future goals in WWE.

"It’s hard to picture because everything can change so drastically and so quickly. I would love to keep doing this tag stuff with Nikki for a while and hopefully, we end up getting the tag titles. I would absolutely love that, another thing to tick off for me. I don’t really set goals because I want to see how far I can get. I’m going to keep working and doing my thing and I guess we’ll see where it takes me. I’m not going to give up on anything. If I have something that I do want to focus on, I’ll focus on that, but I just want to make history in this business. I feel like I’ve done a lot already, but I want to make more. It makes me excited, just thinking about it. I feel like I’ve got a good ten years still, maybe more."

Ripley is currently involved in a storyline with Nikki ASH, doing an "odd couple" kind of pairing.

