Cesaro Reveals His One Regret With Roman Reigns Feud

Cesaro was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character, where he discussed a regret he has about his feud with Roman Reigns: he wishes it could have been in front of fans.

“Do you know what I was disappointed about? I wish it would have been in front of fans. That’s like the one thing was I was like, that match, the build-up, everything. I wish it would have been in front of fans.”

“I feel like that whole build-up from the first match with Bryan to essentially WrestleMania, it was like, I was able to somehow create that momentum. I did the Talking Smack promo and that carried the Roman match. I felt like that in front of a crowd. You know what it would have been great. But you know, things happen. Do you know what I mean? So we made the best of it. Hopefully, we can run it back one day.”