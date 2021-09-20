Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Tamina & Natalya on Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka to capture the titles.

Roman Reigns Defeats Bobby Lashley and Big E in Triple Threat Main Event on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E[...] Sep 20 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E[...]

Jeff Hardy Defeats Sheamus on Raw to Enter U.S. Title Match at Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Champi[...] Sep 20 - Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Champi[...]

Bronson Reed Says He's In Talks With Major Promotions

Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in ta[...] Sep 20 - Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in ta[...]

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya N[...] Sep 20 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya N[...]

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor[...] Sep 20 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Nia Jax by Submission on Raw, Injures Nia's Arm After the Match

"The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking N[...] Sep 20 - "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking N[...]

Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles on Monday Night Raw

One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J[...] Sep 20 - One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J[...]

Huge Triple Threat Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

WWE has just announced that tonight's episode of Raw is going to feature a huge Triple Threat Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns,[...] Sep 20 - WWE has just announced that tonight's episode of Raw is going to feature a huge Triple Threat Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns,[...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @[...] Sep 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @[...]

Keith Lee Now Has Nickname Of "Bearcat"

During the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Keith Lee wrestled and was announced as "Bearcat" Keith Lee. This is noteworthy becau[...] Sep 20 - During the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Keith Lee wrestled and was announced as "Bearcat" Keith Lee. This is noteworthy becau[...]

Bloodline Defeats The New Day on Raw, But Bobby Lashley Stands Tall

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated [...] Sep 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated [...]

Ric Flair Posts a Statement About Allegations, Insists That He Has Never Forced Himself on Anyone

Wrestling legend and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair has posted a statement through social media regarding the recent allegations that ha[...] Sep 20 - Wrestling legend and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair has posted a statement through social media regarding the recent allegations that ha[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 20th 2021)

It's Grand Slam week! AKA the week we get Omega vs Danielson. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for Wednesday. But first, it's Monday, a[...] Sep 20 - It's Grand Slam week! AKA the week we get Omega vs Danielson. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for Wednesday. But first, it's Monday, a[...]

Ric Flair No Longer Advertised For New York Comic Con

It seems as though Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con anymore, as he is no longer advertised for the event. It was previously reported [...] Sep 20 - It seems as though Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con anymore, as he is no longer advertised for the event. It was previously reported [...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings Lower Slightly

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 mill[...] Sep 20 - The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 mill[...]

Eric Bischoff Defends AEW's Decision To Put Omega/Danielson On Free TV

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the moder[...] Sep 20 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the moder[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Falls Yet Again

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. [...] Sep 20 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. [...]

How To Vote For The Miz On Dancing With The Stars

The Miz is set to debut on Dancing With The Stars' 30th episode this evening at 8/7c. You can vote for The Miz by texting "MIZ" to 21523 between 8pm [...] Sep 20 - The Miz is set to debut on Dancing With The Stars' 30th episode this evening at 8/7c. You can vote for The Miz by texting "MIZ" to 21523 between 8pm [...]

Sami Callihan Suffers Injury, Expected To Be Out For A Year

It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey [...] Sep 20 - It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey [...]

Ricky Starks Says He Is Replacing Mark Henry On AEW Rampage Commentary Team

During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the fores[...] Sep 20 - During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the fores[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Headed For Character Repackaging

It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three ti[...] Sep 20 - It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three ti[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/19/2021)

WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Je[...] Sep 20 - WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Je[...]

Ricky Starks: "WWE can insult the audience and kind of get away with it."

All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the[...] Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the[...]

SHINE 68 Results

This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results belo[...] Sep 20 - This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results belo[...]