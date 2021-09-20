Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Tamina & Natalya on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 20, 2021
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of
Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka to capture the titles.
https://wrestlr.me/70713/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 20
Sep 20 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Champi[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in ta[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya N[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking N[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - WWE has just announced that tonight's episode of Raw is going to feature a huge Triple Threat Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns,[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - During the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Keith Lee wrestled and was announced as "Bearcat" Keith Lee. This is noteworthy becau[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Wrestling legend and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair has posted a statement through social media regarding the recent allegations that ha[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - It's Grand Slam week! AKA the week we get Omega vs Danielson. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for Wednesday. But first, it's Monday, a[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - It seems as though Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con anymore, as he is no longer advertised for the event. It was previously reported [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 mill[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the moder[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - The Miz is set to debut on Dancing With The Stars' 30th episode this evening at 8/7c. You can vote for The Miz by texting "MIZ" to 21523 between 8pm [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the fores[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three ti[...]
Sep 20 WWE Live Event Results (9/19/2021) WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Je[...]
Sep 20 - WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Je[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the[...]
Sep 20 SHINE 68 Results This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results belo[...]
Sep 20 - This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results belo[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling is teaming up with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the professional wrestling career of Owen Hart. This includes holding an Owen[...]