Huge Triple Threat Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns vs. @WWEBigE vs. @fightbobby will take place TONIGHT on #WWERaw !

WWE has just announced that tonight's episode of Raw is going to feature a huge Triple Threat Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Roman Reigns Defeats Bobby Lashley and Big E in Triple Threat Main Event on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match after scoring the pinfal[...] Sep 20 - In the main event of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match after scoring the pinfal[...]

Jeff Hardy Defeats Sheamus on Raw to Enter U.S. Title Match at Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Championship Match at Extreme Rules. It will now be[...] Sep 20 - Jeff Hardy picked up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Raw, earning the right to enter the United States Championship Match at Extreme Rules. It will now be[...]

Bronson Reed Says He's In Talks With Major Promotions

Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in talks with the major promotions. I can’t say a[...] Sep 20 - Former NXT star Bronson Reed has stated that he is in talks with multiple companies during his Busted Open Radio appearance. “I’m in talks with the major promotions. I can’t say a[...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Tamina & Natalya on Raw

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka to capture the titles. [...] Sep 20 - The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, as Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka to capture the titles. [...]

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. You're looking at TONS of potential in this n[...] Sep 20 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured the returns of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who teamed up together to defeat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. You're looking at TONS of potential in this n[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Nia Jax by Submission on Raw, Injures Nia's Arm After the Match

"The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking Nia unconscious with the Kirifuda Clutch. After th[...] Sep 20 - "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw, choking Nia unconscious with the Kirifuda Clutch. After th[...]

Randy Orton Defeats A.J. Styles on Monday Night Raw

One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles with an RKO. No chance @TheGiantOmos w[...] Sep 20 - One-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, picked up a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles with an RKO. No chance @TheGiantOmos w[...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @natalieevamarie ... and @Doudrop loves every secon[...] Sep 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop picked up a victory over her former tag team partner, Eva Marie. Déjà vu for @natalieevamarie ... and @Doudrop loves every secon[...]

Keith Lee Now Has Nickname Of "Bearcat"

During the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Keith Lee wrestled and was announced as "Bearcat" Keith Lee. This is noteworthy because it might be an homage to Bearcar Wright, the fi[...] Sep 20 - During the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Keith Lee wrestled and was announced as "Bearcat" Keith Lee. This is noteworthy because it might be an homage to Bearcar Wright, the fi[...]

Bloodline Defeats The New Day on Raw, But Bobby Lashley Stands Tall

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated The New Day's Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and WWE [...] Sep 20 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated The New Day's Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and WWE [...]

Ric Flair Posts a Statement About Allegations, Insists That He Has Never Forced Himself on Anyone

Wrestling legend and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair has posted a statement through social media regarding the recent allegations that have been circulating about him: Every person tha[...] Sep 20 - Wrestling legend and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair has posted a statement through social media regarding the recent allegations that have been circulating about him: Every person tha[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 20th 2021)

It's Grand Slam week! AKA the week we get Omega vs Danielson. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for Wednesday. But first, it's Monday, and that means it's time for AEW Dark Elevation. We[...] Sep 20 - It's Grand Slam week! AKA the week we get Omega vs Danielson. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for Wednesday. But first, it's Monday, and that means it's time for AEW Dark Elevation. We[...]

Ric Flair No Longer Advertised For New York Comic Con

It seems as though Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con anymore, as he is no longer advertised for the event. It was previously reported that Scout Comics had advertised Flair as appearin[...] Sep 20 - It seems as though Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con anymore, as he is no longer advertised for the event. It was previously reported that Scout Comics had advertised Flair as appearin[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings Lower Slightly

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 million viewers on FOX. This is down from last week&rs[...] Sep 20 - The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 million viewers on FOX. This is down from last week&rs[...]

Eric Bischoff Defends AEW's Decision To Put Omega/Danielson On Free TV

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the modern product. He was asked about AEW's decision to gi[...] Sep 20 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the modern product. He was asked about AEW's decision to gi[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Falls Yet Again

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. The show brought in 642,000 viewers on TNT, and th[...] Sep 20 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. The show brought in 642,000 viewers on TNT, and th[...]

How To Vote For The Miz On Dancing With The Stars

The Miz is set to debut on Dancing With The Stars' 30th episode this evening at 8/7c. You can vote for The Miz by texting "MIZ" to 21523 between 8pm and 2am EST., or at dwtsvote.abc.com. You can vot[...] Sep 20 - The Miz is set to debut on Dancing With The Stars' 30th episode this evening at 8/7c. You can vote for The Miz by texting "MIZ" to 21523 between 8pm and 2am EST., or at dwtsvote.abc.com. You can vot[...]

Sami Callihan Suffers Injury, Expected To Be Out For A Year

It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey and Moose. The injury is said to be a broken ankle[...] Sep 20 - It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey and Moose. The injury is said to be a broken ankle[...]

Ricky Starks Says He Is Replacing Mark Henry On AEW Rampage Commentary Team

During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the foreseeable future. "I am definitely proud of AEW, t[...] Sep 20 - During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the foreseeable future. "I am definitely proud of AEW, t[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Headed For Character Repackaging

It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three times in a row, but put over Dominik's improvement a[...] Sep 20 - It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three times in a row, but put over Dominik's improvement a[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/19/2021)

WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross Rhea Ripley def. Shay[...] Sep 20 - WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross Rhea Ripley def. Shay[...]

Ricky Starks: "WWE can insult the audience and kind of get away with it."

All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the corner." “This is where we turn the corn[...] Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the corner." “This is where we turn the corn[...]

SHINE 68 Results

This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results below. Amber Nova def. Kaci Lennox Myka Madrid def[...] Sep 20 - This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results below. Amber Nova def. Kaci Lennox Myka Madrid def[...]