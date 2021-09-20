AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 20th 2021)

It's Grand Slam week! AKA the week we get Omega vs Danielson. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for Wednesday. But first, it's Monday, and that means it's time for AEW Dark Elevation. We have Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Eddie Kingston on Commentary so let's get straight to the action!

Thunder Rosa defeated Kaia McKenna via Pinfall (2:40)

Nice little match as Thunder Rosa continues her slow march towards that Britt Baker rematch. We may have to wait until 2022 for that according to reports but watching Rosa against anyone is great. She wins here with the Fire Thunder Driver.

The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn) defeated Anthony Bennett, Ray Jaz, & LSG via Pinfall (2:17)

Paul Wight removes himself from commentary for this one as the Gunn Club continue their unbeaten run-in team matches (tags and trios). They make very short work of their opponents and Ray Jaz doesn't even get in the match. Austin hits what commentary call the Colt 45 for the win but it looks just the same as what he used to call the Quickdraw. Either he changed the name, I'm crazy or commentary messed that up.

& they call my finish the wrong name LOL



we need @PaulWight to call this correctly.. 😪 https://t.co/8Dd0ifEMa5 — Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) September 20, 2021

Alan '5' Angels & 10 w/ John Silver & Alex Reynolds defeated Evil Uno & Colt Cabana via Pinfall (7:41)

The Dark Order civil war continues as we get a good little tag match. Colt doesn't want to fight Angels and ends up just out grappling him and tagging out to Uno who has the real beef with 5. The match heats up briefly but outside of Uno and 5, nobody wants to fight each other really and is very noticeably conflicted. Ten eventually gets into it and he and 5 take control but Colt maintains his stance, trying to play peacemaker but getting ignored and after both 5 and 10 hit him, he snaps and joins in. Eventually Uno unmasks Angels and this fires him up to get the pin over uno. Afterwards, Alan offers a handshake but Uno refuses and rolls out the ring, leaving on his own.

.@Alan_V_Angels’ mask comes off and it fuels him to score the pin on @EvilUno! But things still don’t seem right in #DarkOrder - Watch NOW: https://t.co/kEYzKPLQvR pic.twitter.com/v1HsD16bXf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2021

Orange Cassidy w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander defeated Mike Verna via Pinfall (1:14)

Quick win for Orange Cassidy as he beats Mike Verna with the Orange Punch quicker that it took him to make his entrance!

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/ Matt Hardy defeated Teddy Goodz & Jorge Santi via Pinfall (1:59)

Private Party get the dominant win here and employ some excellent moves and heel tactics before hitting the Gin & Juice. Now we have face tag team champions, expect Private Party to be getting a push in the coming few months.

Hikaru Shida defeated Masha Slamovich via Pinfall (3:36)

Slamovich gets the early advantage and dominates the majority of the match but the former AEW Womens World Champion manages to fight back and hits the Katana Knee Strike for the victory, her 41st in AEW!

Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi defeated Sonny Kiss via Pinfall (5:06)

Grudge match time. Joey and Sonny both in their hometowns as Sonny hits a rolling elbow as soon as the bell rings and starts off really hot, taking the advantage. Joey gets busted open and grabs Aubrey's attention inside the ring while Kayla Rossi (we finally know her name) hits a Spear on Sonny outside the ring to get Joey the advantage. Joey goes for a 360 senton on the apron but misses it and Sonny hits a Tope into a DDT to compound the damage. Sonny goes to the top rope but Joey reverses it and hits a big Spanish fly for a two count. Janela hits a piledriver, followed by another piledriver and Sonny kicks out again. Joey goes for the big elbow drop but Sonny turns it into a Crucifix and picks up the win. After the match, Kayla attacks Sonny and then Joey hits him with a chair and Rossi follows it up with a Moonsault Stomp with the chair on to Sonny to leave him laying. Fun match!

Santana & Ortiz defeat Avery Good & JT Dunn via Pinfall (1:18)

Santana & Ortiz seem to have made the Dead Presidents make-up their permanent look and I have to say I love it. They pick up the quick win here with the Powerbomb followed by a face kick.

Dustin Rhodes defeated QT Marshall w/ Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo via Pinfall (6:36)

Dustin is the better wrestler in this one but keeps getting distracted by the men on the outside to let QT get on top of him. They go back and forth with both men getting some nice offence in. The Sit-Out Powerbomb from QT for a near two was particularly nice. We trade more near falls off a QT Superplex and a Code Red from Dustin. Eventually Lee Johnson runs out to even out the outside interference and Dustin hits the Unnatural kick followed by the Last Reckoning to get the victory

Starting the week off with an hour of easy to watch wrestling is always nice and Dark Elevation delivered that again this week. What did you think of the show? See you all back here tomorrow for AEW Dark! Until then, catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios!