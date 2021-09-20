Ric Flair No Longer Advertised For New York Comic Con

It seems as though Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con anymore, as he is no longer advertised for the event. It was previously reported that Scout Comics had advertised Flair as appearing on October 9th and 10th to do autograph signings, but is no longer going to appear.

This comes following the Dark Side of the Ring controversy, which has become a hot button issue since the Plane Ride From Hell episode aired and shined a new light on some of Flair's misconduct.

The tweet where Flair was originally announced has been deleted, and all mentions of him have been removed from the Scout Comics website.