How To Vote For The Miz On Dancing With The Stars

VOTE for this hunk on @dancingabc TONIGHT. Text MIZ to 21523 and/ or go to https://t.co/tXPWNKESCB . Voting starts at 8/7c and goes until 2am. You can vote up to 10 times. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/R1dmSRztJT

You can vote up to ten times.

You can vote for The Miz by texting "MIZ" to 21523 between 8pm and 2am EST., or at dwtsvote.abc.com .

The Miz is set to debut on Dancing With The Stars' 30th episode this evening at 8/7c.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings Lower Slightly

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 mill[...] Sep 20 - The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has had a ratings fall since the show from the previous week, with Friday's show averaging 2.243 mill[...]

Eric Bischoff Defends AEW's Decision To Put Omega/Danielson On Free TV

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the moder[...] Sep 20 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2011 pay-per-view, which led to being asked questions about the moder[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Falls Yet Again

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. [...] Sep 20 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has now reported the viewership numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which has once again dropped. [...]

Sami Callihan Suffers Injury, Expected To Be Out For A Year

It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey [...] Sep 20 - It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey [...]

Ricky Starks Says He Is Replacing Mark Henry On AEW Rampage Commentary Team

During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the fores[...] Sep 20 - During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the fores[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Headed For Character Repackaging

It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three ti[...] Sep 20 - It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three ti[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/19/2021)

WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Je[...] Sep 20 - WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Je[...]

Ricky Starks: "WWE can insult the audience and kind of get away with it."

All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the[...] Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the[...]

SHINE 68 Results

This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results belo[...] Sep 20 - This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results belo[...]

AEW Announces Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Action Figures, Video Game Inclusion and More

All Elite Wrestling is teaming up with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the professional wrestling career of Owen Hart. This includes holding an Owen[...] Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling is teaming up with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the professional wrestling career of Owen Hart. This includes holding an Owen[...]

Minoru Suzuki Added To Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

Mixed martial arts legend Josh Barnett recently went on Twitter to announce that Minoru Suzuki has been booked for his upcoming Bloodsport 7 Event. S[...] Sep 20 - Mixed martial arts legend Josh Barnett recently went on Twitter to announce that Minoru Suzuki has been booked for his upcoming Bloodsport 7 Event. S[...]

Odyssey Jones Talks Advice He's Gotten From WWE Legends

Newly-debuted NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed working with Austin Theory, as well as a[...] Sep 20 - Newly-debuted NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed working with Austin Theory, as well as a[...]

Dan Lambert Reveals Which UFC Fighters Want To Enter Professional Wrestling

The owner of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats and discussed how many of American Top Team fighters want to g[...] Sep 20 - The owner of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats and discussed how many of American Top Team fighters want to g[...]

Shane McMahon Apparently Owns A Cannabis Co-Op

Former WWE Superstar The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he revealed his dislike of Hulk Hogan, but also revea[...] Sep 19 - Former WWE Superstar The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he revealed his dislike of Hulk Hogan, but also revea[...]

Former WWE Superstar Claims The Undertaker Orchestrated Bullying Incident

The most recent episode of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring took a detailed look into the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' and has quite literally o[...] Sep 19 - The most recent episode of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring took a detailed look into the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' and has quite literally o[...]

Former WWE NXT Star Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7

Former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir is set to make her debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Lo[...] Sep 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir is set to make her debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Lo[...]

Hornswoggle Recalls Hilarious Travel Story Involving Edge

Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle recently recalled a funny story about Edge not helping him when he was stuck in a car. During an[...] Sep 19 - Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle recently recalled a funny story about Edge not helping him when he was stuck in a car. During an[...]

The Godfather Says Hulk Hogan Is 'Not The Good Guy People Think He Is'

WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he discussed Sycho Sid and Hulk Hogan’s departure [...] Sep 19 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he discussed Sycho Sid and Hulk Hogan’s departure [...]

Big E Says He Will Never Refer To Himself As A 'Locker Room Leader'

WWE Champion Big E was a guest recently on The Ringer Wrestling Show where he discussed why he doesn’t think of himself as a "locker room leader[...] Sep 19 - WWE Champion Big E was a guest recently on The Ringer Wrestling Show where he discussed why he doesn’t think of himself as a "locker room leader[...]

WATCH: Scott Steiner Returned To The Ring Against Jerry “The King” Lawler Recently

Scott Steiner returned to the ring last weekend for an event in Robinsonville, MS against WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler for a Wrestling Reunion event[...] Sep 19 - Scott Steiner returned to the ring last weekend for an event in Robinsonville, MS against WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler for a Wrestling Reunion event[...]

Jim Ross Really Enjoyed CM Punk On Commentary, And He's Not Kissing Ass!

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com, J.R. had high praise for CM Punk's recent stint at the AEW commentary table on last [...] Sep 19 - During the most recent episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com, J.R. had high praise for CM Punk's recent stint at the AEW commentary table on last [...]

Former WWE NXT Superstar At Recent IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

A report from Fightful reveals former WWE NXT Superstar Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling) attended the most recent IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville, T[...] Sep 19 - A report from Fightful reveals former WWE NXT Superstar Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling) attended the most recent IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville, T[...]

WWE Live Results 9/19/21 - Newcastle, England

WWE is currently in the United Kingdom hosting a four-day tour. Check out results from Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of Wrestling[...] Sep 19 - WWE is currently in the United Kingdom hosting a four-day tour. Check out results from Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of Wrestling[...]