Sami Callihan Suffers Injury, Expected To Be Out For A Year

It seems that Sami Callihan has been injured at the Victory Road 2021 event during his tag-team match alongside Eddie Edwards, losing to W. Morrissey and Moose. The injury is said to be a broken ankle.

It is believed that Callihan will be on the sidelines for up to a year as a result of the injury, with the spring of 2022 being his target return period.

It's unknown exactly where the injury took place, but if more information becomes apparent we will update you.