Ricky Starks Says He Is Replacing Mark Henry On AEW Rampage Commentary Team

During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the foreseeable future.

"I am definitely proud of AEW, the work I've done in AEW and the work I continue to do. The fact that, I think so much that they appreciate me that they made me a permanent commentator for Rampage, replacing Mark. I love that fact. I love the fact that the work I've done with Sting and Darby and all of these things in such a small timeframe will last forever. I want more though. I really do. I want to push myself more and explore the depths of my talent and get out of my comfort zone."

Starks was on commentary for the September 17th episode of AEW Rampage.

Henry has been a backstage interviewer for AEW Rampage, so it's possible that he will continue that role.