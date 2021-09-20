Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Headed For Character Repackaging

It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three times in a row, but put over Dominik's improvement and how close he came to winning the third encounter.

Zayn claimed that the “common denominator” in each of Dominik’s losses to him has been Rey Mysterio getting in the way and ultimately costing his son the matches.

There has been talk of having Dominik turn on Rey Mysterio ever since he made his debut, with Dominik telling Chris Van Vliet in an interview last year that there is talk in WWE about him wearing a mask and then becoming "Prince Mysterio." Rey actually filed for that very trademark a few years ago.

There is a report that the plan is to put Dominik in a mask and have him claim to be the "superior Mysterio" to cement his heel turn.