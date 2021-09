Ricky Starks: "WWE can insult the audience and kind of get away with it."

And I think watching it, there’s something for everybody. And so, having new viewers like Miesha or someone who’s falling back into wrestling, AEW provides that sweet spot where watch it, you’ll have fun. You won’t feel stupid for watching it, you’ll be rewarded. There’s great moments that are organic that you can fall in love with. And the wrestlers are badass. We have men and women, badass wrestlers.”

“Well, everyone says AEW is the alternative but I really think it’s the first choice now. AEW is great in the fact that, one, I think WWE has such a fan base that they can insult the audience and kind of get away with it. If you watched a TV show, let’s say last Lost. I feel like Lost insulted my intelligence halfway through, and I kind of fell out of love with it. AEW’s the opposite of that. You stay attached, and you’re rewarded for watching so so long. Even for people who haven’t followed wrestling, there’s people on the show that you can connect to because they’re authentic personalities.

Starks also spoke about AEW's competition, WWE, and how he feels they treat their audience.

“This is where we turn the corner. Everything is so cyclical in wrestling or in pop culture that I think we’re really turning that corner into the next phase where things really start to start pop off here in the next few months, if I had to predict.”

All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the corner."

» More News From This Feed

Ricky Starks Says He Is Replacing Mark Henry On AEW Rampage Commentary Team

During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the foreseeable future. "I am definitely proud of AEW, t[...] Sep 20 - During an interview with WrestleTalk, Ricky Starks has seemingly confirmed that he will replace Mark Henry on commentary for AEW Rampage for the foreseeable future. "I am definitely proud of AEW, t[...]

Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Headed For Character Repackaging

It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three times in a row, but put over Dominik's improvement a[...] Sep 20 - It appears that Dominik Mysterio may be turning heel, as during a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zayn mentioned that he has beaten Dominik three times in a row, but put over Dominik's improvement a[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/19/2021)

WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross Rhea Ripley def. Shay[...] Sep 20 - WWE held a live event from Augusta, Georgia from the Jas Brown Arena. Here are the results. Keith Lee def. Akira Tozawa Riddle def. AJ Styles Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross Rhea Ripley def. Shay[...]

Ricky Starks: "WWE can insult the audience and kind of get away with it."

All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the corner." “This is where we turn the corn[...] Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling's Ricky Starks was a guest on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, where he discussed AEW being ready to, as he puts it, "turn the corner." “This is where we turn the corn[...]

SHINE 68 Results

This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results below. Amber Nova def. Kaci Lennox Myka Madrid def[...] Sep 20 - This past Sunday night was SHINE 68. The show broadcast live from OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida, airing on FITE TV. Check out the results below. Amber Nova def. Kaci Lennox Myka Madrid def[...]

AEW Announces Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Action Figures, Video Game Inclusion and More

All Elite Wrestling is teaming up with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the professional wrestling career of Owen Hart. This includes holding an Owen Hart Cup tournament, as well as allowing Owen to [...] Sep 20 - All Elite Wrestling is teaming up with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the professional wrestling career of Owen Hart. This includes holding an Owen Hart Cup tournament, as well as allowing Owen to [...]

Minoru Suzuki Added To Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

Mixed martial arts legend Josh Barnett recently went on Twitter to announce that Minoru Suzuki has been booked for his upcoming Bloodsport 7 Event. Suzuki will be joined by Calvin Tankman, Killer Kel[...] Sep 20 - Mixed martial arts legend Josh Barnett recently went on Twitter to announce that Minoru Suzuki has been booked for his upcoming Bloodsport 7 Event. Suzuki will be joined by Calvin Tankman, Killer Kel[...]

Odyssey Jones Talks Advice He's Gotten From WWE Legends

Newly-debuted NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed working with Austin Theory, as well as advice that was given to him by John Cena. &ldqu[...] Sep 20 - Newly-debuted NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed working with Austin Theory, as well as advice that was given to him by John Cena. &ldqu[...]

Dan Lambert Reveals Which UFC Fighters Want To Enter Professional Wrestling

The owner of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats and discussed how many of American Top Team fighters want to get into professional wrestling. “It&rsquo[...] Sep 20 - The owner of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats and discussed how many of American Top Team fighters want to get into professional wrestling. “It&rsquo[...]

Shane McMahon Apparently Owns A Cannabis Co-Op

Former WWE Superstar The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he revealed his dislike of Hulk Hogan, but also revealed Shane McMahon owns a Cannabis co-op. He made [...] Sep 19 - Former WWE Superstar The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he revealed his dislike of Hulk Hogan, but also revealed Shane McMahon owns a Cannabis co-op. He made [...]

Former WWE Superstar Claims The Undertaker Orchestrated Bullying Incident

The most recent episode of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring took a detailed look into the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' and has quite literally opened a can of worms for the world of professional[...] Sep 19 - The most recent episode of VICE TV's Dark Side Of The Ring took a detailed look into the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' and has quite literally opened a can of worms for the world of professional[...]

Former WWE NXT Star Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7

Former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir is set to make her debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday, October 22, 2021.[...] Sep 19 - Former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir is set to make her debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on Friday, October 22, 2021.[...]

Hornswoggle Recalls Hilarious Travel Story Involving Edge

Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle recently recalled a funny story about Edge not helping him when he was stuck in a car. During an interview with ‘Stories with Brisco and Bra[...] Sep 19 - Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle recently recalled a funny story about Edge not helping him when he was stuck in a car. During an interview with ‘Stories with Brisco and Bra[...]

The Godfather Says Hulk Hogan Is 'Not The Good Guy People Think He Is'

WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he discussed Sycho Sid and Hulk Hogan’s departure after WWE WrestleMania 8 and how it hindered his P[...] Sep 19 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast during which he discussed Sycho Sid and Hulk Hogan’s departure after WWE WrestleMania 8 and how it hindered his P[...]

Big E Says He Will Never Refer To Himself As A 'Locker Room Leader'

WWE Champion Big E was a guest recently on The Ringer Wrestling Show where he discussed why he doesn’t think of himself as a "locker room leader" and will never refer to himself as one. Check o[...] Sep 19 - WWE Champion Big E was a guest recently on The Ringer Wrestling Show where he discussed why he doesn’t think of himself as a "locker room leader" and will never refer to himself as one. Check o[...]

WATCH: Scott Steiner Returned To The Ring Against Jerry “The King” Lawler Recently

Scott Steiner returned to the ring last weekend for an event in Robinsonville, MS against WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler for a Wrestling Reunion event. Steiner and Lawler competed in the main event o[...] Sep 19 - Scott Steiner returned to the ring last weekend for an event in Robinsonville, MS against WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler for a Wrestling Reunion event. Steiner and Lawler competed in the main event o[...]

Jim Ross Really Enjoyed CM Punk On Commentary, And He's Not Kissing Ass!

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com, J.R. had high praise for CM Punk's recent stint at the AEW commentary table on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here is wh[...] Sep 19 - During the most recent episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com, J.R. had high praise for CM Punk's recent stint at the AEW commentary table on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here is wh[...]

Former WWE NXT Superstar At Recent IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

A report from Fightful reveals former WWE NXT Superstar Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling) attended the most recent IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville, TN. It was also previously reported, AEW Superstar[...] Sep 19 - A report from Fightful reveals former WWE NXT Superstar Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling) attended the most recent IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville, TN. It was also previously reported, AEW Superstar[...]

WWE Live Results 9/19/21 - Newcastle, England

WWE is currently in the United Kingdom hosting a four-day tour. Check out results from Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com: - The Street Profits (Montez Ford &[...] Sep 19 - WWE is currently in the United Kingdom hosting a four-day tour. Check out results from Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com: - The Street Profits (Montez Ford &[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s Status With WWE Elaborated Upon

Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrestled a dark match for WWE back in July, where he teamed with Austin Theory to defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. It was later confirmed via WWE’s official YouTube that[...] Sep 19 - Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrestled a dark match for WWE back in July, where he teamed with Austin Theory to defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. It was later confirmed via WWE’s official YouTube that[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Most In AEW Are Vaccinated, Although Vaccinations Not Required

Tony Khan was a guest on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, where he discussed the AEW roster's vaccination status. “Most of the roster has gotten (vaccinated) and we have encouraged p[...] Sep 19 - Tony Khan was a guest on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, where he discussed the AEW roster's vaccination status. “Most of the roster has gotten (vaccinated) and we have encouraged p[...]

Jim Ross Praises CM Punk's Commentary Skills, Thinks MJF Would Be A Star In Any Era

Jim Ross took to his Grilling JR podcast, where he spoke about CM Punk's commentary skills and had high praise for them. “He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his ass because that&[...] Sep 19 - Jim Ross took to his Grilling JR podcast, where he spoke about CM Punk's commentary skills and had high praise for them. “He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his ass because that&[...]

Mia Yim Says She's Not Injured Despite Online Speculation

There has been some speculation online that WWE's Mia Yim may be injured, due to the fact that she has not been on WWE television since Retribution split. However, Yim posted to Twitter that [...] Sep 19 - There has been some speculation online that WWE's Mia Yim may be injured, due to the fact that she has not been on WWE television since Retribution split. However, Yim posted to Twitter that [...]

Bandido Apologizes For Booking Travis Banks For Big Lucha Show

Ring of Honor's Bandido has issued an official statement apologizing after he booked pro wrestler Travis Banks for his Big Lucha Show. Banks was among those named in the #SpeakingOut movement. Bandid[...] Sep 19 - Ring of Honor's Bandido has issued an official statement apologizing after he booked pro wrestler Travis Banks for his Big Lucha Show. Banks was among those named in the #SpeakingOut movement. Bandid[...]