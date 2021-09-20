Odyssey Jones Talks Advice He's Gotten From WWE Legends

Newly-debuted NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed working with Austin Theory, as well as advice that was given to him by John Cena.

“I’m fortunate, a lot of my dark matches were with Austin Theory.” “He’s a protégé, the kid is the truth. He’s awesome, and working with him was definitely good for me. I haven’t even been working [in wrestling] for three years yet, so for me to go to the back and the feedback is different. There’s not a lot of people on the [main] roster my size who are working my way, so the feedback is a bit different.” “To hear the mindset and psychology from people like John Cena, and Edge, and even Seth [Rollins]. The things they say is huge, even from psychology in the match. I remember being in the back in Gorilla with John Cena prior to his first promo back. I was actually in the dark match before, which is insane itself. I asked him what’s he thinking, and he instantly looked at the screen and jotted off so much stuff.” “Some of it went over my head, and maybe I’ll get to catch him one day. Some of it got in and one of the things that seeped in was hearing the crowd chant. Before the show, you heard the crowd chant, some Cena sucks, others say let’s go Cena, so you started hearing them chant. He instantly started rattling off [stuff]. I’m not going to give out all the tricks because not everyday do you get to talk to John Cena.” “He started rattling off, looked at the screen, instantly popped up and saw people that I didn’t see. I figured my eyes would be younger and fresher than his, but I don’t have the eyes that he has for what we’re doing. He instantly just went boom, boom, boom. ‘Look at these kids here, look at this guy there, he’s wearing my gear so I’m going to know…’ I’m like, oh my god, this is insane.”

Jones continued to speak about advice he's gotten from legends.

“It’s a lot of people, when you walk around, people are always giving you this and that here and there.” “Certain things resonate more than others but I got tidbits from people just with more towards the movement. I started to realize, I started looking at things differently. Sometimes you just move and do too much. Sometimes you just need to slow down and feel the moment and let it happen.” “I’m starting to get into that mindset, and it’s not being lazy. If I go in the ring and if you let me warm up, I can rock and roll for like five minutes, but it’s just certain things we get caught up in doing a lot. We kind of go too hard at times, and I feel like we need to work more towards the moment. That’s what I’m starting to feel and hear more from people.”

He also spoke about Big E winning the WWE Championship, which has been a hot topic in wrestling since it happened.