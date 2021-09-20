Dan Lambert Reveals Which UFC Fighters Want To Enter Professional Wrestling

The owner of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats and discussed how many of American Top Team fighters want to get into professional wrestling.

“It’s funny. They say all actors want to be singers and all singers want to be actors. A lot of the MMA guys want to get into pro-wrestling. Then you hear pro-wrestlers who want to get into MMA. It’s just fun for them right now. While they’re fighting, they’re fighting. You have one ass, you can ride one horse at one time. Would I be surprised if any one of those guys got into it at some point in the future? No. Although when Andrei and JDS were in that skybox looking down at that tag match with the Lucha Bros. and the Young Bucks and the crazy s—t they were doing in the cage at the pay-per-view the other night, I looked at them and said, ‘Are you sure you want to do that at some point in the future?’ They’re like, ‘I don’t know about that.’” “I think Jorge [Masvidal]’s plans on what his future has probably change by the day. Talk about somebody who’s in demand. He’s all over the place. He called me a couple of weeks ago and I said, ‘It sounds like a weird connection. Where are you at?’ He’s like, ‘Oh I’m in Egypt.’ He’s everywhere. I don’t know what’s in Jorge’s future but he’s probably going to be busy”

He spoke about Jorge Masvidal's mic skills.

“I think Masvidal is the best on the mic at the gym.” “If you ever go to the open workouts, at least pre-COVID, when they were doing those at the bigger shows. He’d walk out and, instead of hitting pads or doing something like that, he’d just grab the microphone and say, ‘F—k it. You’ve seen me hit pads a million times. You’ve seen me hit people all the time. Let’s start talking.’ You just watch the fans interact with him and the guy is just so sharp on the microphone. It’s not like a script. He’s not memorizing lines. S—t just pops out of his mouth and people want to hear it.”

Lambert went back to the topic of UFC fighters transitioning to wrestling, and which stars he sees that want to make the jump.