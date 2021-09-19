Hornswoggle Recalls Hilarious Travel Story Involving Edge

Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle recently recalled a funny story about Edge not helping him when he was stuck in a car.

During an interview with ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw', Postl recalled a time when he was traveling in a car with Edge. He explained he found himself under the car’s dashboard, although he can't remember how he got there. He explained:

"Very rarely do I not wear my seatbelt. Because of things like this. I’ve always been a seatbelt advocate. But there’s a few times, and it’s only when I’m not wearing…that something like this happens, obviously. But, I don’t remember the circumstances or anything. All I remember was I was turned, and then I was under the dashboard."

Postl requested the help of Edge, but he responded by not helping and saying "This is too good!"

"He hits the breaks so hard, I somehow slide under and I’m looking at the ceiling. I can’t get out and he looks at me, and his eyes are just like dinner plates and he goes, ‘Oh! I can’t help you! This is too good!’ I go, ‘I’m stuck, Adam.’ He’s ‘I don’t care, this is too good to help. I wanna see how this ends.’ And I go, ‘How this ends?! It’s ended! This is the end! I’m done, I’m stuck!'"