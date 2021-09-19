WATCH: Scott Steiner Returned To The Ring Against Jerry “The King” Lawler Recently

Scott Steiner returned to the ring last weekend for an event in Robinsonville, MS against WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler for a Wrestling Reunion event.

Steiner and Lawler competed in the main event of the special event. As seen below, Jimmy Hart was also there to stop any interference. Lawler won the match.

It is believed this was Steiners first big match since he collapsed backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling TV taping in early 2020.

You can watch the match below.