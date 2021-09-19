Jim Ross Really Enjoyed CM Punk On Commentary, And He's Not Kissing Ass!

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com, J.R. had high praise for CM Punk's recent stint at the AEW commentary table on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Here is what Ross had to say:

"He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his a** because that’s what some feel obligated to do, and he didn’t like it. He didn’t like having his a*ss kissed. I was very, very honest with Phil, and we built a great relationship because of it. He and I spent a lot of time together on those TV days. He is a natural. He’s as good as anybody, any ex-wrestler, that stepped into that spot and did it for the first time. Just astonishing. He knew when to get in with a soundbite and when to get out. He’s a natural. I can tell you that working with him on a TV show for AEW in some shape, form, or fashion would be a blast, and we would set the bar very high for our comrades. So, he was just phenomenal. There weren’t any rehearsals. We all like to go out there and be natural, real, and honest with our audience and hope to tell entertaining stories, and not to forget to connect the dots on the angles and storylines. He’s been watching the show religiously before he came here, and we saw that for the first time in Chicago. He has product knowledge, and he knows the current events of our episodically produced television show. I was really impressed with him. He was really, really good."

