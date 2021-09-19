Tony Khan Reveals Most In AEW Are Vaccinated, Although Vaccinations Not Required

“We have created a great backstage environment where people want to spend time together. We’ve also put in thorough testing protocols. Not being a part of the most rigorous levels of testing and also having the ability to go out and do what you want and live your life like we did before without these protocols makes it much more savory and encouraging for the vaccinated.”

He also spoke about the roster's incentive for getting vaccinated.

“Most of the roster has gotten (vaccinated) and we have encouraged people to do so. I haven’t put in mandatory, but I’ve also strongly encouraged and put in protocols to encourage everyone to do so because it’s much easier for the vaccinated folks to get through the day and interact outside of the ring. They just have to go through less rigorous procedures and testing. We’ve definitely encouraged everyone to do it. Most of our people are.”

Tony Khan was a guest on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, where he discussed the AEW roster's vaccination status.

Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s Status With WWE Elaborated Upon

Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrestled a dark match for WWE back in July, where he teamed with Austin Theory to defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. It was later confirmed via WWE’s official YouTube that[...] Sep 19 - Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrestled a dark match for WWE back in July, where he teamed with Austin Theory to defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. It was later confirmed via WWE’s official YouTube that[...]

Jim Ross Praises CM Punk's Commentary Skills, Thinks MJF Would Be A Star In Any Era

Jim Ross took to his Grilling JR podcast, where he spoke about CM Punk's commentary skills and had high praise for them. “He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his ass because that&[...] Sep 19 - Jim Ross took to his Grilling JR podcast, where he spoke about CM Punk's commentary skills and had high praise for them. “He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his ass because that&[...]

Mia Yim Says She's Not Injured Despite Online Speculation

There has been some speculation online that WWE's Mia Yim may be injured, due to the fact that she has not been on WWE television since Retribution split. However, Yim posted to Twitter that [...] Sep 19 - There has been some speculation online that WWE's Mia Yim may be injured, due to the fact that she has not been on WWE television since Retribution split. However, Yim posted to Twitter that [...]

Bandido Apologizes For Booking Travis Banks For Big Lucha Show

Ring of Honor's Bandido has issued an official statement apologizing after he booked pro wrestler Travis Banks for his Big Lucha Show. Banks was among those named in the #SpeakingOut movement. Bandid[...] Sep 19 - Ring of Honor's Bandido has issued an official statement apologizing after he booked pro wrestler Travis Banks for his Big Lucha Show. Banks was among those named in the #SpeakingOut movement. Bandid[...]

Tommy Dreamer Apologizes For Comments Made On Dark Side Of The Ring

Tommy Dreamer has released a statement following his appearance on Dark Side of the Ring, in which he made several comments defending Ric Flair's inappropriate sexual conduct against women during the [...] Sep 19 - Tommy Dreamer has released a statement following his appearance on Dark Side of the Ring, in which he made several comments defending Ric Flair's inappropriate sexual conduct against women during the [...]

WWE Announces UK Tour For November 2021

WWE has announced a live tour of the United Kingdom starting on November 3rd until November 10th. In addition to this, WWE is also currently on a UK tour set to end on September 22nd. The schedule fo[...] Sep 19 - WWE has announced a live tour of the United Kingdom starting on November 3rd until November 10th. In addition to this, WWE is also currently on a UK tour set to end on September 22nd. The schedule fo[...]

Matt Cardona Announces Retirement From Deathmatch Wrestling

Many believed Matt Cardona had found his new calling as a deathmatch wrestler, following his GCW Championship victory against Nick Gage that became one of the most talked about moments in wrestling of[...] Sep 19 - Many believed Matt Cardona had found his new calling as a deathmatch wrestler, following his GCW Championship victory against Nick Gage that became one of the most talked about moments in wrestling of[...]

Franky Monet Reflects On Working With Lance Storm and Roddy Piper

Franky Monet recently spoke with Fightful, where she recalled working with Lance Storm and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on the Canadian reality TV series World of Hurt. “The first season was with Lanc[...] Sep 19 - Franky Monet recently spoke with Fightful, where she recalled working with Lance Storm and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on the Canadian reality TV series World of Hurt. “The first season was with Lanc[...]

C*4 Raises $105,000 For Canadian Cancer Society

Capital City Championship Combat (C*4) had their long awaited return yesterday for Fighting Back 10, as the promotion raised money for the Canadian Cancer Society since 2011 following the tragic death[...] Sep 19 - Capital City Championship Combat (C*4) had their long awaited return yesterday for Fighting Back 10, as the promotion raised money for the Canadian Cancer Society since 2011 following the tragic death[...]

GCW vs F.I.S.T Combat II Results

Game Changer Wrestling and F.I.S.T. Combat have come together for their second event in Saturday, September 18, 2021, in San Diego, California. Here are your results. Atticus Cogar defeated AJ Gra[...] Sep 19 - Game Changer Wrestling and F.I.S.T. Combat have come together for their second event in Saturday, September 18, 2021, in San Diego, California. Here are your results. Atticus Cogar defeated AJ Gra[...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 2 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Here are the results: SHO def. Kosei Fujita. EVIL def. YOS[...] Sep 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Here are the results: SHO def. Kosei Fujita. EVIL def. YOS[...]

Naomi Kayfabe Fined For Actions Against Sonya Deville

On last Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confront WWE official Sonya Deville and insisted that Deville give her a match, but has yet to be given one. Following the confrontation, WWE ka[...] Sep 19 - On last Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confront WWE official Sonya Deville and insisted that Deville give her a match, but has yet to be given one. Following the confrontation, WWE ka[...]

The World Famous CB Talks In-Depth About Reinventing Himself Following Cheeseburger Run

The World Famous CB was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed the deal he has with Ring of Honor. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The salary exclusive, ‘Hey, you can’t take in[...] Sep 19 - The World Famous CB was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed the deal he has with Ring of Honor. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The salary exclusive, ‘Hey, you can’t take in[...]

Rhea Ripley Opens Up On The Difference Between NXT & Main Roster

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster. “The main thing is it was a lot less stre[...] Sep 19 - Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster. “The main thing is it was a lot less stre[...]

The Incredible (And Sometimes Overlooked) Legacy of The New Day

Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their roster has been loaded with incredibly talented men [...] Sep 19 - Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their roster has been loaded with incredibly talented men [...]

Christian Cage Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Championship At Victory Road 2021

Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. He defended [...] Sep 19 - Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. He defended [...]

SPOILER: Injured Wrestler Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Slater who has been out of ring action this whole ye[...] Sep 19 - During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Slater who has been out of ring action this whole ye[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results 9/18/21

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in Victory Road chronology kicks off with the opening[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in Victory Road chronology kicks off with the opening[...]

SPOILER: Next Inductee Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2021 Revealed

During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010. Kong d[...] Sep 18 - During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010. Kong d[...]

Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event

As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to [...] Sep 18 - As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17

IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum. Victory Road Tapings[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum. Victory Road Tapings[...]

Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash

Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on[...] Sep 18 - Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on[...]

How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?

All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having[...] Sep 18 - All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having[...]