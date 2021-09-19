Tommy Dreamer Apologizes For Comments Made On Dark Side Of The Ring

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

You can find the Tweet here:

"Regarding my comments on Dark Side of the ring. It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive & could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart I am so sorry."

Tommy Dreamer has released a statement following his appearance on Dark Side of the Ring, in which he made several comments defending Ric Flair's inappropriate sexual conduct against women during the Plane Ride From Hell. This led to his suspension from IMPACT Wrestling, as well as a lot of backlash online.

