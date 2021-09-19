Matt Cardona Announces Retirement From Deathmatch Wrestling

Many believed Matt Cardona had found his new calling as a deathmatch wrestler, following his GCW Championship victory against Nick Gage that became one of the most talked about moments in wrestling of the year.

However, it seems as though that was just a small chapter in the career of Cardona. The former Zack Ryder took to social media on Sunday morning to announce that he is done with those type of matches since dropping the belt.

I have retired from Death Match Wrestling https://t.co/gCcgxNEf2D — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 19, 2021

Relive Cardona's championship win via the video below.