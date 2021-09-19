Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“The first season was with Lance Storm and I had literally been wrestling maybe three months when I did that. My debut was on television. Let’s not go back and look at the tape [laughs]. It was on TV, a Canadian reality show with a school set up. Then season two, which was like six months later, was with Roddy Piper, which was incredible. It’s so crazy to think about all these people that I have gotten the opportunity to learn from. That was just one more of them.”

Franky Monet recently spoke with Fightful, where she recalled working with Lance Storm and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on the Canadian reality TV series World of Hurt.

» More News From This Feed

Matt Cardona Announces Retirement From Deathmatch Wrestling

Many believed Matt Cardona had found his new calling as a deathmatch wrestler, following his GCW Championship victory against Nick Gage that became on[...] Sep 19 - Many believed Matt Cardona had found his new calling as a deathmatch wrestler, following his GCW Championship victory against Nick Gage that became on[...]

Franky Monet Reflects On Working With Lance Storm and Roddy Piper

Franky Monet recently spoke with Fightful, where she recalled working with Lance Storm and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on the Canadian reality TV series World[...] Sep 19 - Franky Monet recently spoke with Fightful, where she recalled working with Lance Storm and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on the Canadian reality TV series World[...]

C*4 Raises $105,000 For Canadian Cancer Society

Capital City Championship Combat (C*4) had their long awaited return yesterday for Fighting Back 10, as the promotion raised money for the Canadian Ca[...] Sep 19 - Capital City Championship Combat (C*4) had their long awaited return yesterday for Fighting Back 10, as the promotion raised money for the Canadian Ca[...]

GCW vs F.I.S.T Combat II Results

Game Changer Wrestling and F.I.S.T. Combat have come together for their second event in Saturday, September 18, 2021, in San Diego, California. Here [...] Sep 19 - Game Changer Wrestling and F.I.S.T. Combat have come together for their second event in Saturday, September 18, 2021, in San Diego, California. Here [...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 2 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Here are the[...] Sep 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Here are the[...]

Naomi Kayfabe Fined For Actions Against Sonya Deville

On last Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confront WWE official Sonya Deville and insisted that Deville give her a match, but has yet to [...] Sep 19 - On last Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confront WWE official Sonya Deville and insisted that Deville give her a match, but has yet to [...]

The World Famous CB Talks In-Depth About Reinventing Himself Following Cheeseburger Run

The World Famous CB was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed the deal he has with Ring of Honor. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The sal[...] Sep 19 - The World Famous CB was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed the deal he has with Ring of Honor. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The sal[...]

Rhea Ripley Opens Up On The Difference Between NXT & Main Roster

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster. [...] Sep 19 - Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster. [...]

The Incredible (And Sometimes Overlooked) Legacy of The New Day

Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their ro[...] Sep 19 - Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their ro[...]

Christian Cage Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Championship At Victory Road 2021

Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Sky[...] Sep 19 - Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Sky[...]

SPOILER: Injured Wrestler Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Sl[...] Sep 19 - During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Sl[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results 9/18/21

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in [...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in [...]

SPOILER: Next Inductee Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2021 Revealed

During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. [...] Sep 18 - During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. [...]

Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event

As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to ma[...] Sep 18 - As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to ma[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17

IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below[...]

Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash

Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer wh[...] Sep 18 - Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer wh[...]

How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?

All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revea[...] Sep 18 - All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revea[...]

Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Women’s Division

AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I real[...] Sep 18 - AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I real[...]

Renee Paquette On Possibility of Moxley vs. Danielson, Miesha Tate in WWE

Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest[...] Sep 18 - Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest[...]

Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music

New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. &l[...] Sep 18 - New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. &l[...]

GCW Highest In The Room Results 9/17/21

GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results cou[...] Sep 18 - GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results cou[...]

AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this[...] Sep 18 - AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Drop From Last Week

Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demograp[...] Sep 18 - Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demograp[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021

The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Chri[...] Sep 18 - The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Chri[...]