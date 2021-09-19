C*4 Raises $105,000 For Canadian Cancer Society

Capital City Championship Combat (C*4) had their long awaited return yesterday for Fighting Back 10, as the promotion raised money for the Canadian Cancer Society since 2011 following the tragic death of Phrank Morin.

In the past 10 years, C*4 has raised over $300,000 for the charity. Yesterday's event featured stars like Evil Uno, Daniel Garcia, LuFisto, Speedball Mike Bailey, and others. Following the success of the show, C*4 announced that they have raised an additional $105,000 over the course of this year.

This means the promotion has raised over $450,000 for cancer research.

The Canadian Cancer Society put out the following: