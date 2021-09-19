NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 2 Results
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 19, 2021
New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan.
Here are the results:
SHO def. Kosei Fujita.
EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI in a G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match.
Jeff Cobb def. Chase Owens in a G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match.
SANADA def. Tama Tonga in a G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match.
Taichi def. Hirooki Goto in a G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match.
Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in a G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match.
