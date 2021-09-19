Naomi Kayfabe Fined For Actions Against Sonya Deville

Following the confrontation, WWE kayfabe fined Naomi an undisclosed amount of money, which resulted in the following tweet:

On last Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi confront WWE official Sonya Deville and insisted that Deville give her a match, but has yet to be given one.

GCW vs F.I.S.T Combat II Results

Game Changer Wrestling and F.I.S.T. Combat have come together for their second event in Saturday, September 18, 2021, in San Diego, California. Here are your results. Atticus Cogar defeated AJ Gra[...] Sep 19 - Game Changer Wrestling and F.I.S.T. Combat have come together for their second event in Saturday, September 18, 2021, in San Diego, California. Here are your results. Atticus Cogar defeated AJ Gra[...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 2 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Here are the results: SHO def. Kosei Fujita. EVIL def. YOS[...] Sep 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held the second night of the G1 Climax 31 event, which broadcast from the Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Here are the results: SHO def. Kosei Fujita. EVIL def. YOS[...]

The World Famous CB Talks In-Depth About Reinventing Himself Following Cheeseburger Run

The World Famous CB was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed the deal he has with Ring of Honor. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The salary exclusive, ‘Hey, you can’t take in[...] Sep 19 - The World Famous CB was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed the deal he has with Ring of Honor. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The salary exclusive, ‘Hey, you can’t take in[...]

Rhea Ripley Opens Up On The Difference Between NXT & Main Roster

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster. “The main thing is it was a lot less stre[...] Sep 19 - Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster. “The main thing is it was a lot less stre[...]

The Incredible (And Sometimes Overlooked) Legacy of The New Day

Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their roster has been loaded with incredibly talented men [...] Sep 19 - Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their roster has been loaded with incredibly talented men [...]

Christian Cage Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Championship At Victory Road 2021

Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. He defended [...] Sep 19 - Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. He defended [...]

SPOILER: Injured Wrestler Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Slater who has been out of ring action this whole ye[...] Sep 19 - During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Slater who has been out of ring action this whole ye[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results 9/18/21

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in Victory Road chronology kicks off with the opening[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in Victory Road chronology kicks off with the opening[...]

SPOILER: Next Inductee Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2021 Revealed

During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010. Kong d[...] Sep 18 - During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010. Kong d[...]

Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event

As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to [...] Sep 18 - As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17

IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum. Victory Road Tapings[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum. Victory Road Tapings[...]

Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash

Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on[...] Sep 18 - Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on[...]

How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?

All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having[...] Sep 18 - All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having[...]

Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Women’s Division

AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I really believe the division has gotten so strong and i[...] Sep 18 - AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I really believe the division has gotten so strong and i[...]

Renee Paquette On Possibility of Moxley vs. Danielson, Miesha Tate in WWE

Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster, Bryan[...] Sep 18 - Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster, Bryan[...]

Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music

New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. “I went into it with expectations of just, I r[...] Sep 18 - New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. “I went into it with expectations of just, I r[...]

GCW Highest In The Room Results 9/17/21

GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results courtesy of Fightful. - ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfl[...] Sep 18 - GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results courtesy of Fightful. - ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfl[...]

AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this report if Daniels was there to wrestle or not. He[...] Sep 18 - AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this report if Daniels was there to wrestle or not. He[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Drop From Last Week

Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down on last week's 2.217 million v[...] Sep 18 - Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down on last week's 2.217 million v[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021

The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin X-Division Champion[...] Sep 18 - The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin X-Division Champion[...]

Taz Files Trademark On His Catchphrase

ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September[...] Sep 18 - ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Contract To Indy Wrestler At Tapings

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The [...] Sep 18 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The [...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Kevin Dunn Being Told Not To Record Steve Austin's Legs

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pretty banged up by that [...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pretty banged up by that [...]