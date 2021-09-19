WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rhea Ripley Opens Up On The Difference Between NXT & Main Roster
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 19, 2021
Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Table Talk, where she discussed what she views as the biggest difference between NXT and the main WWE roster.
“The main thing is it was a lot less stressful. That’s a huge thing. It definitely felt like one giant family, which is something I really loved. Like I said, it just wasn’t as stressful and the crowd was smaller and we were in smaller buildings and had people in the audience. It was a very close-knit group. We all knew the fans and people that would come regularly to the shows, so we knew who to go to in the crowd and all that. But when you go to RAW, SmackDown, and even the pay-per-views, there are so many people there that you get kind of overwhelmed trying to connect to the fans. It sort of stresses you out in a way.
Also, a lot of people that watch RAW and SmackDown don’t watch NXT, so going to RAW, there were people who didn’t know who I was. So I had to sort of rebuild myself, and at the same time, show and prove to everyone that I’m a force to be reckoned with and was there to stay and take over. Then going straight into the title picture with Asuka and straight into WrestleMania – that being my first match as a RAW superstar – there was a lot of stress and super busy all the time. The media picked up – I was barely doing media, then I had media every single day. In NXT, I just had Wednesdays where we would do TV, and that was it.”
Ripley also spoke about Big E winning the WWE Championship.
“I love it. I love it so much. I was watching it in the back, and I was so excited for him. So, so excited. He deserves every second of it.”
But what about her future goals in WWE?
“It’s hard to picture because everything can change so drastically and so quickly. I would love to keep doing this tag stuff with Nikki for a while and hopefully, we end up getting the tag titles. I would absolutely love that, another thing to tick off for me. I don’t really set goals because I want to see how far I can get. I’m going to keep working and doing my thing and I guess we’ll see where it takes me. I’m not going to give up on anything. If I have something that I do want to focus on, I’ll focus on that, but I just want to make history in this business. I feel like I’ve done a lot already, but I want to make more. It makes me excited, just thinking about it. I feel like I’ve got a good ten years still, maybe more.”
