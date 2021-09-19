WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

The Incredible (And Sometimes Overlooked) Legacy of The New Day

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 19, 2021

The Incredible (And Sometimes Overlooked) Legacy of The New Day

Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their roster has been loaded with incredibly talented men and women, WWE has often fumbled with their creative ideas for television. Questionable booking decisions, popular Superstars seemingly having their talent go to waste, unsatisfying storylines, finishes to matches that left fans puzzled, these are some of the reasons why wrestling fans have become frustrated with WWE's product over the last decade.

However, since 2014, there has been at least one good thing that has remained consistent, and that has been the entertainment provided to us by Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, collectively known as The New Day. Most fans are already very much aware of the individual histories of the three New Day members. By the time that The New Day formed in 2014, Kofi Kingston was already a multiple-time titleholder in WWE, having held the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. Big E was a former NXT Champion, and also held the Intercontinental Championship at one point. Xavier Woods was known to some fans for his time in TNA Wrestling as Consequences Creed prior to signing with WWE. He signed with WWE in 2010 and made his debut on the main roster in late 2013.

When The New Day formed in 2014, who would have ever thought that they would go on to accomplish as much as they have? Most tag teams or stables in WWE don't last for more than a year or two. The New Day have gone strong for seven years now, though they were somewhat separated over the past year due to Kingston and Woods being drafted to the Monday Night Raw roster while Big E was drafted to the Friday Night SmackDown roster during the 2020 WWE Draft (but as we all know, WWE doesn't always keep things very strict with the draft, and sometimes Superstars will appear on both programs, regardless of which brand they're supposed to be assigned to).

Over the past seven years, The New Day have become the most decorated team in WWE history, as they are currently recognized as being eleven-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Although they are known for their colorful outfits and humorous promos, the greatest thing about The New Day is the fact that when the bell rings, all three members of the group are excellent in-ring performers. When The New Day is featured on the card, especially in a championship bout, the fans know that they are probably going to get an entertaining match, filled with athleticism and good storytelling.

When you think of great tag team matches in WWE history, sure, many people will be quick to bring up the legendary Tables, Ladders and Chairs Matches between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian during the Attitude Era. But if you're talking about great tag team wrestling in WWE's modern era, it is impossible to ignore the contributions of The New Day, as well as Jimmy & Jey Uso, The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro), Luke Harper (R.I.P.) & Erick Rowan, The Revival/FTR (Scott Dawson/Dax Harwood & Dash Wilder/Cash Wheeler), The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) and other great tag teams that have emerged in recent years.

How many pay-per-view events since 2014 have featured an incredible Tag Team Match involving The New Day? It never made a difference if it was during the pre-show or if it was on the main card of the PPV, The New Day's matches have always been one of the biggest highlights of the show. For that reason alone, Kingston, Woods and Big E can be considered three of the best pure workhorses that WWE has on their entire roster. Whether it's RawSmackDown, a pay-per-view event or a pre-show for the pay-per-view, The New Day has always, ALWAYS, delivered a great performance for the fans.

Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35 was a magical moment for the WWE fans. He had a good run as champion, defeating the likes of Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and "The Viper" Randy Orton during his championship reign. As fans surely remember, WWE made the decision to have Kingston drop the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which was the first episode of SmackDown to air on FOX. In a move that many fans considered to be a very poor booking decision, WWE had Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingston for the title in less than ten seconds with a sudden F5 and a pinfall for the three-count.

Despite Kofi's quick loss to Brock Lesnar, The New Day has still been prominently featured on WWE programming, and they are still incredibly popular with the WWE audience.

On the September 13, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley, who had a very respectable and dominant reign as WWE Champion. Big E would defeat Lashley for the WWE Championship, which was an emotional moment for the WWE fans, as well as many people within the wrestling industry. Much like Kofi Kingston in 2019, Big E's WWE Championship win was extremely satisfying to watch because it felt like we were seeing somebody get a reward for all of their years of hard work.

And also, just like Kofi Kingston's championship victory, Big E's title victory further cemented the legacy of The New Day as a whole. The New Day is a group of three men who love the wrestling business, love to entertain the fans, and are extremely good at what they do. In an era of WWE's existence where fan satisfaction has been at an all-time low, The New Day has been one of the good things that WWE has had to offer on a regular basis for the past seven years. They are always entertaining, they always work hard in the ring, they always manage to stay fresh with their characters, and they have a strong connection with the WWE fanbase.

Years from now, people will look back at this period of time in WWE history, and although there has been a lot of lackluster programming, The New Day have always been great. In fact, they've been more than great, they've been spectacular. Their contributions to WWE over the past seven years must not be overlooked. They've worked too hard to not get the credit and the recognition that they deserve. Sure, they're not the only ones who have carried the company in recent years, but they have definitely created a unique legacy for themselves, and their legacy should really start to be appreciated. At this point, The New Day are not just "WWE Superstars." The New Day are WWE Legends.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #smackdown #nxt #wwenxt #the new day #kofi kingston #big e #xavier woods
https://wrestlr.me/70663/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 19
The Incredible (And Sometimes Overlooked) Legacy of The New Day
Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their ro[...]
Sep 19 - Let's face it, from a creative standpoint, WWE has gone through their share of struggles over the past ten years or so. Despite the fact that their ro[...]
Sep 19
Christian Cage Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Championship At Victory Road 2021
Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Sky[...]
Sep 19 - Christian Cage successfully defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title at Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road special from Sky[...]
Sep 19
SPOILER: Injured Wrestler Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Sl[...]
Sep 19 - During Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater returned from injury. Fightful Select revealed the news about Sl[...]
Sep 18
IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results 9/18/21
IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in [...]
Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road Results (9/18/2021): Skyway Studios, Nashville, TN., courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The twelfth event in [...]
Sep 18
SPOILER: Next Inductee Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2021 Revealed
During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. [...]
Sep 18 - During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. [...]
Sep 18
Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event
As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to ma[...]
Sep 18 - As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to ma[...]
Sep 18
IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17
IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below[...]
Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below[...]
Sep 18
Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash
Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer wh[...]
Sep 18 - Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer wh[...]
Sep 18
How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?
All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revea[...]
Sep 18 - All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revea[...]
Sep 18
Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Women’s Division
AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I real[...]
Sep 18 - AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I real[...]
Sep 18
Renee Paquette On Possibility of Moxley vs. Danielson, Miesha Tate in WWE
Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest[...]
Sep 18 - Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest[...]

Sep 18
Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music
New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. &l[...]
Sep 18 - New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. &l[...]
Sep 18
GCW Highest In The Room Results 9/17/21
GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results cou[...]
Sep 18 - GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results cou[...]
Sep 18
AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this[...]
Sep 18 - AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this[...]
Sep 18
WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Drop From Last Week
Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demograp[...]
Sep 18 - Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demograp[...]
Sep 18
Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021
The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus:  Impact World Championship: Chri[...]
Sep 18 - The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus:  Impact World Championship: Chri[...]
Sep 18
Taz Files Trademark On His Catchphrase
ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Surv[...]
Sep 18 - ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Surv[...]
Sep 18
IMPACT Wrestling Offers Contract To Indy Wrestler At Tapings
It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week[...]
Sep 18 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week[...]
Sep 18
Kurt Angle Recalls Kevin Dunn Being Told Not To Record Steve Austin's Legs
During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Ston[...]
Sep 18 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Ston[...]
Sep 18
Sean Waltman Wants To Return At The Royal Rumble
During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring.[...]
Sep 18 - During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring.[...]
Sep 17
AEW Rampage Results (September 17th 2021)
AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV C[...]
Sep 17 - AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV C[...]
Sep 17
The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair
During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca tal[...]
Sep 17 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca tal[...]
Sep 17
Women's Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View
Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs li[...]
Sep 17 - Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs li[...]
Sep 17
Roman Reigns, Big E In A Six-Man Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW
Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcemen[...]
Sep 17 - Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcemen[...]
Sep 17
WWE SmackDown Results 9/17/21
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Wee[...]
Sep 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Wee[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π