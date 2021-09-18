During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

SPOILER: Next Inductee Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2021 Revealed

During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. [...] Sep 18 - During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. [...]

Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event

As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to ma[...] Sep 18 - As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to ma[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17

IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below[...]

Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash

Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer wh[...] Sep 18 - Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer wh[...]

How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?

All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revea[...] Sep 18 - All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revea[...]

Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Women’s Division

AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I real[...] Sep 18 - AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division: "I real[...]

Renee Paquette On Possibility of Moxley vs. Danielson, Miesha Tate in WWE

Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest[...] Sep 18 - Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest[...]

Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music

New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. &l[...] Sep 18 - New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. &l[...]

GCW Highest In The Room Results 9/17/21

GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results cou[...] Sep 18 - GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results cou[...]

AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this[...] Sep 18 - AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Drop From Last Week

Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demograp[...] Sep 18 - Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demograp[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021

The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Chri[...] Sep 18 - The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Chri[...]

Taz Files Trademark On His Catchphrase

ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Surv[...] Sep 18 - ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Surv[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Contract To Indy Wrestler At Tapings

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week[...] Sep 18 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Kevin Dunn Being Told Not To Record Steve Austin's Legs

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Ston[...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Ston[...]

Sean Waltman Wants To Return At The Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring.[...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring.[...]

AEW Rampage Results (September 17th 2021)

AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV C[...] Sep 17 - AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV C[...]

The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca tal[...] Sep 17 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca tal[...]

Women's Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs li[...] Sep 17 - Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs li[...]

Roman Reigns, Big E In A Six-Man Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcemen[...] Sep 17 - Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcemen[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 9/17/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Wee[...] Sep 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Wee[...]

WWE Reacts To Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On 'The Plane Ride From Hell'

Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge bac[...] Sep 17 - Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge bac[...]

More Bad News For Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Backlash

Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice T[...] Sep 17 - Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice T[...]

RVD Speaks Out On Disturbing "H-Bombing" That Took Place Back In The Day

Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Rid[...] Sep 17 - Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Rid[...]