Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event

As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to be a genetic health issue.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Triple H is in "good enough shape" to take phone calls from the talent should they wish to call him. However, WWE management has told talent not to discuss any business while he recovers.

It remains unclear when he will return to his normal duties for WWE.

We wish Triple H all the best in his recovery.