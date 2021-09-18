IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum.

Victory Road Tapings (9/17):

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Christian Cage defeated Ace Austin. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander came face-to-face with Christian after the match.

- Six-Way Scramble: Laredo Kid defeated Trey Miguel, John Skyler, Jake Something and Black Taurus

Knockouts Knockdown Tapings (9/17):

- Gail Kim brought everyone to the ring. A ten-bell salute for Daffney kicked off the proceedings.

- Rachael Ellering defeated Lady Frost

- Chelsea Green defeated Renee Michelle

- Mercedes Martinez defeated Rosemary

- Tasha Steelz defeated Jamie Senegal

- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Masha Slamovich. After the match, Gail Kim came out and signed Slamovich.

- Awesome Kong was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame and dedicated it to Daffney.

- Monster's Ball Match: Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace, Alisha, and Kimber Lee. Alisha ate the pin after being slammed onto thumbtacks.

IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (9/17):

- David Finlay defeated Hikuleo. After the match, Chris Bey and Juice Robinson both did run-ins. They were followed by a returning El Phantasmo, who helped his fellow Bullet Club members leave FinJuice laying.

#1 Contenders Match for IMPACT World Title: Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin. The X - -Division Champion will face Christian at Bound for Glory. After the match, Austin and Madman Fulton attacked Alexander before Cage came out to make the save. While he and Alexander argued, Fulton and Austin jumped them. Christopher Daniels then made his return to help the champs.