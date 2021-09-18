Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash

Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on the most recent episode of Dark Side Of The Ring.

She made the following comments on Twitter:

On the party culture:

"My opinion on the culture depicted in @DarkSideOfRing. Old school rasslin: it was sadly not frowned upon exposing yourself to a stranger,h-bombing co workers or even strangers. It was part of the culture at the time.I dont condone it.glad the new generation is wiser."

On Tommy Dreamer backlash:

"@THETOMMYDREAMER doesnt deserve any backlash based on 1 bad sound bite.he has always been the voice of reason to talk down drugged up-degenerate behavior of some of the boys.been a clean-clear minded person in the ring & in life.helped so many young & old workers. #professional."

On H-Bombing:

"You don't speak out about drugs, parting,harassment or you are a stooge or a trouble maker. Other sports have a similar party culture. I knew about a group of tampa bay lightning that h bombed women and there were allegations of rape. Rape is rape no matter what"

"It would not fly in a non wrestling job or most outside social settings.thats why most jobs have legitimate human resources to handle these matters"