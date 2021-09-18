How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?

All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer.

Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having spoken to a sports business professor at Stanford, "I had a discussion with a sports business professor at Stanford who has followed the AEW business and put a market value of the product at $400 million right now."

Meltzer also recently responded to a fan who criticized AEW, saying:

"I think it’ll be called how I turned a $25 million investment into a company worth $400 million in two plus years."

Despite the $25 million figure, it was reported by Forbes Tony Khan's father Shahid Khan invested about $100 million to start All Elite Wrestling.