Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Women’s Division

"I really believe the division has gotten so strong and it’s gone on to be a real strength for AEW and we have a great Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and we have some great contenders coming up and I have some real plans for the women’s division [that] I am very excited about. Nobody knows about what this stuff is because I got some real great matches up my sleeve and some exciting plans. But what’s happening right now is tremendous and Britt has been a great champion but I have to say, in the time she’s been champion, we’ve had the hottest run we’ve ever had for ratings, live attendance, pay-per-view, it’s been real special. In that time, we’ve had our biggest free agent coming in, Ruby Soho. She’s got a great connection with the crowd…"

AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, during which he talked about AEW women’s division:

SPOILER: Next Inductee Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2021 Revealed

During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010. Kong d[...] Sep 18 - During Friday’s IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown taping, it was announced that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their 2021 Hall of Fame. Kong worked for TNA/Impact from 2007-2010. Kong d[...]

Health Update On Triple H Following Cardiac Event

As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to [...] Sep 18 - As recently reported, Paul "Triple H" Levesque suffered a "cardiac event" and required surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital. Levesque is expected to make a full recovery following what is described to [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Spoilers 9/17

IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum. Victory Road Tapings[...] Sep 18 - IMPACT Wrestling is holding its latest set of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the spoilers for the following events below, courtesy of IMPACT Asylum. Victory Road Tapings[...]

Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Says Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Deserve Backlash

Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on[...] Sep 18 - Former WCW star Missy Hyatt has spoken out about the "party culture" in pro wrestling back in the day and also come to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who received backlash following his comments made on[...]

How Much Is All Elite Wrestling Currently Valued At?

All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having[...] Sep 18 - All Elite Wrestling has only been around two years but it already has an impressive market value, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is currently valued at $400 million having[...]

Renee Paquette On Possibility of Moxley vs. Danielson, Miesha Tate in WWE

Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster, Bryan[...] Sep 18 - Renee Young was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where she discussed the possibility of her husband Jon Moxley going up against the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster, Bryan[...]

Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music

New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. “I went into it with expectations of just, I r[...] Sep 18 - New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. “I went into it with expectations of just, I r[...]

GCW Highest In The Room Results 9/17/21

GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results courtesy of Fightful. - ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfl[...] Sep 18 - GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results courtesy of Fightful. - ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfl[...]

AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this report if Daniels was there to wrestle or not. He[...] Sep 18 - AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this report if Daniels was there to wrestle or not. He[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Drop From Last Week

Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down on last week's 2.217 million v[...] Sep 18 - Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down on last week's 2.217 million v[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021

The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin X-Division Champion[...] Sep 18 - The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin X-Division Champion[...]

Taz Files Trademark On His Catchphrase

ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September[...] Sep 18 - ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Contract To Indy Wrestler At Tapings

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The [...] Sep 18 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The [...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Kevin Dunn Being Told Not To Record Steve Austin's Legs

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pretty banged up by that [...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pretty banged up by that [...]

Sean Waltman Wants To Return At The Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring. “To be honest with you, yeah. I’m [...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring. “To be honest with you, yeah. I’m [...]

AEW Rampage Results (September 17th 2021)

AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV Card so far. But we're not there yet. We have an ex[...] Sep 17 - AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV Card so far. But we're not there yet. We have an ex[...]

The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WW[...] Sep 17 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WW[...]

Women's Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. On tonight's Smack[...] Sep 17 - Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. On tonight's Smack[...]

Roman Reigns, Big E In A Six-Man Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the[...] Sep 17 - Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 9/17/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on SmackDown: Seth Rollins Destroys Edge We o[...] Sep 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on SmackDown: Seth Rollins Destroys Edge We o[...]

WWE Reacts To Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On 'The Plane Ride From Hell'

Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Fla[...] Sep 17 - Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Fla[...]

More Bad News For Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Backlash

Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV. PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausi[...] Sep 17 - Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV. PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausi[...]

RVD Speaks Out On Disturbing "H-Bombing" That Took Place Back In The Day

Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002. As you can imagine th[...] Sep 17 - Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002. As you can imagine th[...]