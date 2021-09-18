Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music

New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

“I went into it with expectations of just, I really hope and pray that they like me, or they’re happy to see me or they’re happy that I am The Joker. I went into it really hoping that they would accept me. So it was an amazing surprise, not only to hear ‘Ruby’ but ‘Ruby Soho’, which is a name I hadn’t gone by yet. It just felt like the perfect beginning to this new chapter of my life, like these people know that this is a new start and they know that this is a different version of me and I’m excited to, you know, show who that really is.”

She then spoke about how Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen let her use the song Ruby Soho as her entrance music.

“I told him, ‘You guys made that moment that much more special to me.’ My love for punk and my love for pro wrestling came together in that moment. This is everything that has built me and who I am and it came together that night and it was because of [Lars] bestowing this amazing gift on me, being able to use the name and the song. ‘I was like, ‘You helped make that moment that much more special even more than I could have ever imagined.'”

Finally, Ruby talked about All Elite Wrestling as a promotion.