This was down on last week's 2.217 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Ruby Soho Talks AEW Debut, Using Rancid Song As Entrance Music

New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. “I went into it with expectations of just, I r[...] Sep 18 - New AEW-signee Ruby Soho was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, who discussed her AEW debut during the Women's Casino Battle Royale. “I went into it with expectations of just, I r[...]

GCW Highest In The Room Results 9/17/21

GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results courtesy of Fightful. - ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfl[...] Sep 18 - GCW hosted their Highest in the Room event last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on FITE TV. Check out the results courtesy of Fightful. - ASF beat Arez and Eli Everfl[...]

AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this report if Daniels was there to wrestle or not. He[...] Sep 18 - AEW star Christopher Daniels was reportedly at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Nashville, according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear as of this report if Daniels was there to wrestle or not. He[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Drop From Last Week

Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down on last week's 2.217 million v[...] Sep 18 - Friday's September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew in 2.19 million viewers in the overnight ratings and a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down on last week's 2.217 million v[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road 2021

The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin X-Division Champion[...] Sep 18 - The following matches will take place at tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road special on Impact Plus: Impact World Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin X-Division Champion[...]

Taz Files Trademark On His Catchphrase

ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September[...] Sep 18 - ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Contract To Indy Wrestler At Tapings

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The [...] Sep 18 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Impact Wrestling has offered a contract to one of the independent wrestlers that was present at this week’s TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The [...]

Kurt Angle Recalls Kevin Dunn Being Told Not To Record Steve Austin's Legs

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pretty banged up by that [...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WWF Unforgiven 2001, and how his opponent "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was pretty banged up by that [...]

Sean Waltman Wants To Return At The Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring. “To be honest with you, yeah. I’m [...] Sep 18 - During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring. “To be honest with you, yeah. I’m [...]

AEW Rampage Results (September 17th 2021)

AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV Card so far. But we're not there yet. We have an ex[...] Sep 17 - AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV Card so far. But we're not there yet. We have an ex[...]

The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WW[...] Sep 17 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WW[...]

Women's Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. On tonight's Smack[...] Sep 17 - Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. On tonight's Smack[...]

Roman Reigns, Big E In A Six-Man Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the[...] Sep 17 - Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 9/17/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on SmackDown: Seth Rollins Destroys Edge We o[...] Sep 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on SmackDown: Seth Rollins Destroys Edge We o[...]

WWE Reacts To Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On 'The Plane Ride From Hell'

Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Fla[...] Sep 17 - Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Fla[...]

More Bad News For Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Backlash

Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV. PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausi[...] Sep 17 - Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV. PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausi[...]

RVD Speaks Out On Disturbing "H-Bombing" That Took Place Back In The Day

Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002. As you can imagine th[...] Sep 17 - Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002. As you can imagine th[...]

FLASHBACK: WWE Makes Light Of Ric Flair Flashing People

It has been pointed out on Twitter by David Bixenspan that WWE has gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes, which has upset many following the Dark Side of the Ring [...] Sep 17 - It has been pointed out on Twitter by David Bixenspan that WWE has gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes, which has upset many following the Dark Side of the Ring [...]

Two New Segments & A Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair is coming home. After a groundbreaking [...] Sep 17 - WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair is coming home. After a groundbreaking [...]

Tommy Dreamer Indefinitely Suspended From IMPACT Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider. IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an email today to the company roster and staff to announ[...] Sep 17 - Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider. IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an email today to the company roster and staff to announ[...]

Odyssey Jones Says Mark Henry Got Him Into NXT

New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his football career. “I say, my guardian angel, Joe [...] Sep 17 - New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his football career. “I say, my guardian angel, Joe [...]

MLW Fightland Is Coming To VICE in October

MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelp[...] Sep 17 - MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelp[...]

Francine Speaks About Friendship With Daffney

ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wrestling legend Daffney. “We became best fr[...] Sep 17 - ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wrestling legend Daffney. “We became best fr[...]

Samoa Joe Reportedly Not Wanted In Wrestling Role For WWE NXT

Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set to launch, has led many fans to speculate on the f[...] Sep 17 - Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set to launch, has led many fans to speculate on the f[...]