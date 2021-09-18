Taz Files Trademark On His Catchphrase
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 18, 2021
ECW legend and current AEW manager/commentator Taz has filed a new trademark on a catchphrase he's been using since the 90s. "Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You." The mark was filed on September 14th with the _ for entertainment services.
You can read the filing below.
Mark For: BEAT ME IF YOU CAN SURVIVE IF I LET YOU trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
