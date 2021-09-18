Sean Waltman Wants To Return At The Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman revealed that he wants to return to the professional wrestling ring.

“To be honest with you, yeah. I’m not going out there saying, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do this. I’m booking this or that.’ Let’s see. Let’s see what I got.”

The one thing that has gotten in the way of this plan has been his knee, which he's been rehabbing.

“It feels pretty good. My last doctor’s visit a couple weeks, probably a month or so ago, he said everything was coming along nicely. I thought I was a little behind because I took a little time off. I’m going to therapy and that, but no. He said, ‘You’re coming along just fine.’ We’ll see. I go to physical therapy again next week, and then we’ll just go from there.”

Waltman's goal, ultimately, is to return during the Royal Rumble.

“So, just in case, I would like to be ready by Royal Rumble time, but that’s not something that’s my main goal, go do the Royal Rumble. But if they called me, I would do the Royal Rumble. I love WWE, and regardless of what’s going on, I still have love for them, and so I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. But if not, there’s plenty other people that will.”

You can check out the full episode here: