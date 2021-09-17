AEW Rampage Results (September 17th 2021)

AEW closed off the week with their last episode of TV before their much-anticipated super card, AEW Grand Slam where they have their most stacked TV Card so far. But we're not there yet. We have an exciting episode of Rampage to go through first with two title matches. We have Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz and Ricky Starks in the commentary booth to start us off. Let's go!

Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated The Butcher & The Blade w/ Matt Hardy & Jack Evans via Pinfall (9:46) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers start of by getting on top of the Blade and grabbing the advantage but as soon as the Blade gets the tag out to the Butcher, the tide turns. Big Butch runs wild on the tag team champs but it doesn't take long for the Lucha Brothers to take to the skies to stop them in their tracks as we go to break. Penta ends up getting beaten down by the Butcher and Matt Hardy starts to interfere also during the break. As we come back, Butcher is clearly on top of Penta who seems to have an injury but fights through and ends up getting the tag to Fenix who manages to dominate both men in his usual flurry of offence. The Lucha Brothers hit the double team Stomp Fear Factor but as Penta goes for the pin, Butcher avoids a Tope Suicida from Fenix to break the pin up. Butcher and Blade begin to dominate Penta as Fenix is recovering on the outside. The Blade pins Penta's mask to the turnbuckle after he finally tags in his brother when he returns to the apron and as such, it's now two on one and Fenix looks in real trouble. Penta has to take his mask off to make the save for his brother with a superkick and Fenix turns it into a pin and manages to pick up the win over the Butcher. This was a really fun match to start off the Lucha Brothers' reign.

After the match, Private Party hit the ring to attack the champions with the rest of the Hardy Family Office but they're foiled by Santana and Ortiz who chase them off as the HFO begin yet another feud without finishing the first.

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson Video Package

I still can't believe we get this match on Wednesday. Both men talk up their chances. Just watch it below. I'm too excited.

Anna Jay w/ Tay Conti defeated The Bunny w/ Penelope Ford, Matt Hardy & Jack Evans via (7:00)

Anna Jay makes her entrance second and Bunny meets her at the bottom of the ramp and eats a Suplex for her troubles. Matt Hardy and Jack Evans remain ringside from the last match as Anna manages to get the upper hand after the bell rings. That is until Bunny rolls to the outside and uses the ring post and barricade to attack Anna's shoulder, leaving her laying as we go to break. This commercial break doesn't get covered on Fite curiously and when we return to the action Anna is beginning to fight back but as she is doing so, she obviously has an injured shoulder. Anna goes for the Queen Slayer but Bunny reverses into her finisher, but then Anna hits a kick to knock Bunny down. Penelope jumps to the apron and Tay pulls her down but when Anna is distracted, Penelope goes for the roll up. Anna manages to reverse it though and gets the pin.

As soon as the match ends, The HFO attacks Anna and Tay and Penelope knocks them both out with brass knuckles.

Powerhouse Hobbs Promo

Hobbs reminds us that he's not Darby and tells him to collect himself and think about whether it was worth coming back and not staying home. That match on next week's rampage should be fantastic.

Matt Hardy Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Matt how he's feeling now HFO are 0-2 tonight and he's not happy. He say's Anna Jay is gonna pay next week and so are the Lucha Brothers and Santana & Ortiz. He then directs his anger towards an Orange Cassidy fan who he brings into the ring, beats up with Jack Evans and begins to cut his hair and shave his head until Cassidy comes down and Evans and Hardy run away. Weird segment.

Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho In Ring Promo

Both women get full entrances and Britt speaks first, welcoming Ruby to getting TV time. She says Ruby is here because she doesn't know who she is and is trying to find out but everyone in AEW knows who she is. Ruby retorts she knows who she is but she hasn't had the freedom to show it. Ruby gets a massive chant after this which she eats up. She says Britt is like everyone else she's faced, entitled, self-centred, and banging some dude in the back. Britt says Ruby has the audacity to call herself the runaway but she didn't run away, she got fired. Ruby says it was the best thing to ever happen to her though because she's here now and she says she's surprised Britt can see anything with her head up Tony Khan's ass. Ruby finishes off by telling her that come next week she'll have one less name to call herself, AEW Women's Champion. Britt tries to attack Ruby with the belt but Ruby ducks and Britt has to scurry away. She leaves her title in the ring and Ruby holds it up to end the best women's segment AEW have delivered outside of a match in a long time.

Mark Henry Main Event Segment

Fuego first as he says he'll risk everything to get another shot at the TNT Title including giving up his car. He says that Miro will know all about David and Goliath stories as God's Favourite Champion and tonight, Fuego slays his giant with a Tornado DDT. Miro says that he loves celebrating his victories with his God up high, and his wife down low. He says that's why he took the match because Fuego is nothing to him. Time for the Main Event!

Miro defeated Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall (9:02) to retain the TNT Championship (and take Fuego's car)

This match starts much slower than the last one with no early Tornado DDT struggles. Fuego low bridges Miro out of the ring and dives to the outside but Miro catches him and tries to throw him into the ring post but then Fuego reverses and Miro collides with the metal. Fuego hits a Hurricanrana but he fluffs a springboard from the barricade and gets caught again and from there, it's all Miro as we go to break. Miro beats down Fuego in picture in picture but Fuego won't stay down and eventually jumps on his back for a sleeper and Miro drops to a knee briefly but battles out and then Fuego hits a Moonsault Press but then gets caught in a Bear Hug as we come back from break and Fuego fights back again. He hits an Enzuigiri and goes for a springboard move but Miro knocks him out of the air with a Polish hammer. Miro goes for a DDT but Fuego slips out and hits multiple stomps and moves focusing on Miro's neck but then gets caught when he goes for the Tornado DDT and Miro beats him in the corner. He hits two massive Machka Kicks and pins Fuego to retain the title and gain the keys to Fuego’s car.

After the match, Miro puts the keys in Fuego's mouth and locks in the Game Over but Sammy runs down to make the save and it looks like Sammy gets the next TNT title shot.

Another fun and easy episode of AEW Rampage to get through and now we get ready for Grand Slam!