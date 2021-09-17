The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2021
During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned!
He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WWE.
She turned her attention to her challenger Becky Lynch and how desperate she is to beat her and regain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Kane then said if she beats Becky, she can return to Knoxville to celebrate her Championship victory.
Kane then presents Bianca with a prestigious Key to Knoxville County. She thanks her high school, her Alma Mater (U of Tenn), and Knoxville.
Lynch then came out and talked down the town of Knoxville. Belair wanted to know what Lynch is doing there, adding "you're standing here and you
don't even go here!" The fan joins in with a loud "you don't go here" chant.
Lynch said tonight is Belair's night and she came to show her respect. She extends a hand to shake, but Belair refuses. Eventually, Belair shakes Lynch's hand but refuses to let go with Lynch attempting to break free. Becky then drops her title and makes a move. Belair counters, setting up the Kiss of Death.
Becky wiggles free and hits the Manhandle Slam on Belair.
https://wrestlr.me/70641/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 17
Sep 17 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca tal[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs li[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcemen[...]
Sep 17 WWE SmackDown Results 9/17/21 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Wee[...]
Sep 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Wee[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge bac[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice T[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Rid[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - It has been pointed out on Twitter by David Bixenspan that WWE has gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes, which h[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bian[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider. IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an ema[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his footbal[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on [...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wre[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set [...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hit Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their Dynamite Grand Slam show on Wednesday night, and it looks like the[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - The National Wrestling Alliance has put out a press release announcing they will be holding an event at Oak Grove, Kentucky for a supercard on October[...]
Sep 17 WWE Files Three NXT Related Trademarks WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Je[...]
Sep 17 - WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Je[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match again[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with [...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There [...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 –[...]
Sep 17
Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked[...]
Sep 17 IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21 IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After [...]
Sep 17 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring returned tonight looking back at WWE’s infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident back in May of 2002. As y[...]