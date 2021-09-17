The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned!

He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WWE.

She turned her attention to her challenger Becky Lynch and how desperate she is to beat her and regain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Kane then said if she beats Becky, she can return to Knoxville to celebrate her Championship victory.

Kane then presents Bianca with a prestigious Key to Knoxville County. She thanks her high school, her Alma Mater (U of Tenn), and Knoxville.

Lynch then came out and talked down the town of Knoxville. Belair wanted to know what Lynch is doing there, adding "you're standing here and you don't even go here!" The fan joins in with a loud "you don't go here" chant.

Lynch said tonight is Belair's night and she came to show her respect. She extends a hand to shake, but Belair refuses. Eventually, Belair shakes Lynch's hand but refuses to let go with Lynch attempting to break free. Becky then drops her title and makes a move. Belair counters, setting up the Kiss of Death.

Becky wiggles free and hits the Manhandle Slam on Belair.